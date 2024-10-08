Internet disruption continues as govt deadline for restoration approaches

A man explores social media on a computer at an internet club in Islamabad, Pakistan, August 11, 2016. — Reuters

Internet users across the country continue to face disruptions with the coalition government's deadline to resolve the issue by the end of October approaching.



The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman Major General (retd) Hafeezur Rahman, taking a U-turn from the authority's own promise last month, said last week that the issue would now be resolved by the end of this month. He also expressed denial of internet speed slowing down.

"I do not defend internet shutdown but national security is a priority. This time on Muharram 10, the mobile service was not widely shut down. The internet service was shut down in certain areas only at certain times," the PTA chief said.



Attributing the slow speed of the internet to issues with the undersea cable, the PTA, last month, insisted that the fault would be fixed at the beginning of October.



With almost half of the current month almost gone by, users continue to face patchy internet services, especially on their mobile phones.

Users, however, continue to face slow internet speed which has become a constant cause of concern for Pakistanis since February this year, as the issue has intensified, particularly in the last five or six days with the internet cut off completely in areas where political protests were being carried out.

Users also continue to wait for relief from the courts regarding the petitions filed against the internet slowdown and X shutdown.

Commenting on the constant disruption, digital rights advocate Haroon Baloch said the government had found a refuge in this notion of upgrading web management system, cyber security and countering fake news, among other issues, are interlinked in strengthening state-inflicted censorship and surveillance ecosystem in the country for gaining control.

"Non-transparency in overall digital governance matters is extremely frustrating as the government is not ready to be held accountable," he added.

Meanwhile, Bolo Bhi Co-founder Fareiha Aziz — when speaking during Geo News programme 'Geo Pakistan' — said that mobile internet is shut down whenever there is a protest and WhatsApp disruption is also continuing in the country as media transfer has become difficult without the use of the virtual private network (VPN) or without WiFi connection.

"This has now become a new normal," she said, highlighting the government's intentions to curb political protests through the disruption of internet in the country.

Commenting on the ban on X, Aziz said she doesn't see any likelihood of the ban lifting from the social media application. "Petitions have been filed in all high courts across the country."

The digital rights expert maintained that even in the courts, the PTA has been issuing contradictory statements regarding the ban.

"The government narrative has so far insisted on banning X due to national security," she added.

SHC adjourns hearing on X ban till 17th

Earlier today, the Sindh High Court (SHC) heard petitions against the closure of X during which the state's counsel submitted a record of responses to the rejection of applications related to X.

The court ordered the provision of documents to all the parties.

The petitioner's lawyer, during arguments, maintained that the ministers of the federal government are using X themself, but the facility is not being provided to the general public.

The court then adjourned further hearing of the plea till October 17.