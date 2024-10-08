Pakistan's coastal areas at risk of possible storm impact

A representational image showing development of a storm along the coastline meeting Arabian Sea. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority's (NDMA) Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) issued an early alert on Tuesday regarding a developing low-pressure system in the Arabian Sea, which may have an impact on the country's coastal areas after transforming into a storm.

According to the statement, the possible storm is currently positioned near the Lakshadweep Valley in India and may hit Pakistan's coast in the third week of October, as it is expected to move northwestward.

"Early forecasts suggest the possibility of landfall along the Pakistani coastline in the third week of October 2024, depending on its trajectory and intensity," the disaster management authority stated.

Moreover, there is a chance that this low-pressure system may evolve into a full-fledged tropical cyclone, with the potential to affect the coastal areas of the country.

Citizens and stakeholders, particularly those residing in coastal regions, are advised to stay informed of official updates and advisories as the situation evolves.

The NDMA further stated that it, in collaboration with relevant departments, is continuously monitoring the situation to provide timely updates and issue further advisories as needed.

It may be noted that Karachi and other coastal areas parts of the country experienced intermittent rains under the influence of cyclonic storm — Asna — which developed in the Arabian Sea during the end of August.