Pakistan in global push for designating snow leopard as symbol of climate adaptation

Sccrengrab from a Twitter video shows a rare snow leopard n Khaplu, Gilgit-Baltistan.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has partnered with a global initiative aiming to have the snow leopard designated as an international symbol of climate adaptation at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).



During a high-level meeting at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam outlined the steps taken for this initiative by the 12 member countries of the Global Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection Program (GSLEP).

The plan includes sending formal communications to the UNGA, the countries where snow leopards thrive, and key wildlife conservation organisations, said a press release issued on Monday.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs will also be closely involved to ensure a unified national approach. Global diplomatic efforts will be launched in coordination with snow leopard range states and institutions, with Pakistan intending to present a strong case at the upcoming Conference of the Parties (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, in November.

Speaking at the meeting, Romina Khurshid emphasised Pakistan’s longstanding commitment to wildlife conservation.

“The snow leopard is more than just a symbol of natural beauty, it is a critical indicator of climate change. Pakistan is among the nations most affected by climate change, and we stand ready to take every necessary action to raise awareness and support efforts to address its impacts,” she remarked.

Meanwhile, Ambassador for Wildlife, Sardar Jamal Ahmad Khan Leghari, praised Pakistan’s leadership in this initiative, working closely with GSLEP member countries to position the snow leopard as a global symbol of climate resilience.

“We are engaging with stakeholders both domestically and internationally, and I am optimistic that our collective efforts will lead to the adoption of this proposal by the United Nations,” he stated. “Pakistan’s voice on climate action will be stronger than ever on the global stage.”

Director of the Snow Leopard Foundation, Dr Muhammad Ali Nawaz remarked that Pakistan is spearheading this global initiative and is home to a significant population of snow leopards, many of which are highly vulnerable.

He expressed optimism that once the resolution is presented to the UN, it will greatly contribute to raising global awareness about climate change and improving Pakistan’s international image.

He further stated that this initiative would enhance conservation efforts not only in Pakistan but also in all regions where snow leopards exist.

Koustubh Sharma, representing GSLEP, expressed gratitude to Pakistan for taking such an impactful step.

He noted, “This initiative has the potential to greatly improve snow leopard conservation efforts. There is still much work to be done ahead of COP 29, and we are committed to raising awareness and ensuring that representatives from participating countries are sensitised to the urgency of this issue.”