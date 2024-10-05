Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi addressing media in Islamabad on October 5, 2024. —Screengrab/ Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur shouldn't force the government to take drastic steps.

Speaking to the journalists in Islamabad, the interior minister warned that if the KP chief minister and members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) continued to cross the lines, extreme action may be taken.

“Apparently, he’s not ready to back off from his ambitions [of storming the federal capital],” he said, in his remarks after development that unfolded in Islamabad due to PTI's protests.

Police rounded up around 30 PTI workers for protesting in Islamabad as the authorities had imposed Section-144 (which bars political activities) in the twin cities to ensure security, ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)'s meeting.

Clashes also broke out between the law enforcers and party workers, with both sides claiming that the other had attacked them. Police fired tear gas at the protesters on Saturday in the capital as well as at the convoys trying to enter Islamabad, while the workers used slingshots to hit the law enforcers.

At the presser, the interior minister said the local administration had placed blockades at Pathargarh area, which the CM KP crossed with his convoy.

“Live bullets were fired on police there. While they have continuously been using teargas [on law enforcers],” he said, claiming that around 80-85 police officials were injured who were being provided the first aid or shifted to hospitals for treatment.

Naqvi said the authorities were checking as to from where they got the teargas shells in such a large quantity.

“Evidence have also surfaced that people were asked in the chats and groups to carry weapons with them,” he said, pointing out that people of Bannu and other tribal areas were particularly asked to bring arms with them.

The interior minister said the government would not let them sabotage the SCO summit, come what may.

Holding Gandapur responsible for all the crisis situation, he said, the “KP chief minister is leading the group that’s going to attack Islamabad”. And if they did so then no room would be left for negotiations, he added.

Contrary to their claims, he said, they were continuously attacking properties.

“Even if I stormed a city, I must realise that I will have to pay the price,” he warned.

Naqvi also said that Afghan nationals were part of PTI-led protests, which began yesterday in the federal capital.

“Just last night 41 Afghan nationals were arrested, while total 120 have so far been apprehended in 48 hours,” he maintained.

On the arrests, he said it was an alarming matter because it was a different thing if local residents protested.

On the other hand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Saif said Naqvi was levelling baseless allegations of participation of Afghan nationals in the PTI protest.