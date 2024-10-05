Pakistani soldiers stand guard in North Waziristan. —Reuters/ File

RAWALPINDI: The law enforcers eliminated "two Khwarij" including a terrorist ring leader, involved in the recent attack on convoy of foreign dignitaries in Swat, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

The military's media wing said that the joint intelligence-based operation (IBO) took place on the night of October 4 and 5 in Charbagh area of Swat district.

"During the conduct of operation, after an intense fire exchange, two Khwarij including Kharji ring leader Atta Ullah alias Mehran were sent to hell, while one Kharji was apprehended in injured condition," the ISPR said.

"Kharji Mehran" remained actively involved in numerous terrorists activities in the area including the improvised explosive device blast on a police vehicle escorting the convoy of foreign dignitaries in Swat on September 22, 2024, the statement added.

Terrorists had used a roadside bomb in the Swat attack, which resulted in the martyrdom of a police officer, who was part of the security detail, while four others suffered injuries.

The diplomats, who remained safe, were visiting the Swat Valley area at the invitation of the local chamber of commerce to showcase it as a potential tourist destination.

The bomb had exploded as the convoy was en route to the Malam Jabba hill station.

Meanwhile, the ISPR said sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as "security forces in coordination with law enforcement agencies are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country".