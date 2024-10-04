PM Shehbaz Sharif bidding farewell to Maylaysian counterpart Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Nur Khan Air Base, Rawalpindi, on October 4, 2024. — PID

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has returned home after concluding his three-day state visit to Pakistan which he said possessed "a great significance for me and the delegation".



PM Shehbaz Sharif, who had received his Malaysian counterpart on his arrival on Wednesday, also saw him off at the airport, accompanied by Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, federal cabinet members and senior officials on Friday.

During the visit, Ibrahim, accompanied by a high-level delegation of ministers, deputy ministers and senior officials, held a one-on-one meeting with PM Shehbaz, led the delegation-level talks and held a "productive discussion" with President Asif Ali Zardari.

Following the visit, PM Ibrahim wrote on his X timeline that the "engagements with my counterpart Shehbaz Sharif and President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, alongside discussions with industry representatives, resulted in productive outcomes encompassing a wide array of mutual interests."

He said that these interactions underscored the commitment of the highest leadership to enhance relations.

Both sides signed three MoUs to enhance bilateral cooperation in varying sectors. It was also agreed that Pakistan would export halal meat worth $200 million and 100,000 tonnes of Basmati rice to Malaysia.

"Certainly, there will be increased cooperation in all areas of trade and agricultural technology including meat, rice and palm oil imports by Pakistan, and the two countries will also expand cooperation in the skilled worker sector through critical areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), digital and semiconductors,” Ibrahim added.

— X/@anwaribrahim

In another X post, he said: "The state visit to Pakistan holds great significance for me and the delegation, given the longstanding history of friendship between our two countries over the past 67 years."



Premier Ibrahim was also conferred the Nishan-i-Pakistan award by President Zardari in a special investiture ceremony. He was also conferred an honorary PhD Degree by the National University of Science and Technology, where he also delivered a public lecture.

Later, PM Shehbaz said that during the visit, Pakistan and Malaysia agreed to further strengthen the bilateral relations and that the visit would usher in a new era of bilateral cooperation, according to a PM Office press release.

Mentioning the positive outcome of the Pakistan-Malaysia Business Forum, he said that the enhanced bilateral trade would help boost exports and create job opportunities.

— X/@CMShehbaz

Shehbaz said both countries signed MoUs to promote trade and investment. Pakistan would increase its processed meat and rice export to Malaysia and ensure ease in the processes.



The premier detailed that both sides agreed to enhance IT cooperation, manufacturing of electric vehicles and enhancement of bilateral trade.

He said Premier Ibrahim was also a great admirer of Allama Muhammad Iqbal which was a matter of pride for Pakistan.

He also thanked the visiting premier for his good wishes for the government and the people of Pakistan.