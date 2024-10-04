Pakistan notifies army deployment in Islamabad ahead of upcoming SCO summit

Pakistan Army soldiers arrive at the premises of the distribution point where electoral workers gather to collect election materials, ahead of the general election in Rawalpindi, on July 24, 2018. — Reuters

The federal government on Friday notified the deployment of Pakistan Army personnel in Islamabad in an effort to ensure law and order situation in the federal capital during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, scheduled for October 15 and 16.

According to the notification — a copy of which is available with Geo News, a “requisite strength” of the Pakistan Army, in aid of civil power, will be deployed from Oct 5 to 17 to maintain law and order situation with respect to SCO moot and visits of VVIP delegations for the said meeting.

“The exact area of deployment along with an additional number of troops, if the requirement arises, will be worked out by Islamabad administration in consultation with concerned stakeholders,” it stated.

Islamabad is all set to host the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting on October 15 and 16 with major foreign leaders, including Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visiting the country.

In this regard, the federal government had approved a comprehensive plan to ensure foolproof security during the forthcoming huddle.

During the recent meeting, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that additional personnel from the Pakistan Army, Rangers, Frontier Corps (FC), and Punjab police will be deployed for security duties at the SCO moot.

In July this year, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Baloch said that the summit would feature a ministerial huddle along with multiple meetings of senior officials to foster cooperation in finance, economics, socio-cultural affairs and humanitarian efforts among member states.

The SCO, comprising India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, is a crucial multilateral platform, primarily for regional security and collaboration with Central Asian nations.

India’s Jaishankar will also travel to Pakistan to attend the SCO CHG meeting — which will be the first visit by an Indian foreign minister in nearly a decade.

"The external affairs minister will lead our delegation to Pakistan to participate in the SCO summit which will be held in Islamabad on 15 and 16 October," said Randhir Jaiswal, a spokesperson for Indian foreign ministry, but did not say if Jaishankar would meet any Pakistani leaders on the sidelines.

Pakistan had extended invitations to all the government heads of the SCO member states, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the upcoming CHG meeting in Islamabad, Baloch had said.