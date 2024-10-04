Weather update: Met Office forecasts rains in country's upper region from Oct 5-8

Traffic moves during heavy rain at the Islamabad Expressway in the federal capital. — APP/File

KARACHI: Weather changed in the upper parts of the country was forecast by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday with rainfall with wind and thunderstorm expected to begin from October 5 to 8.

According to the Met Office, Sindh, however, will remain hot and dry.

A westerly wave, the Met Office stated, is likely to approach upper parts of the country on October 5.

Under the influence of this weather system rain with wind and thunderstorm — with isolated heavy fall/hailstorm — is likely in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa areas including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Peshawar, Swabi, Charsadda and Nowshera.



Meanwhile, Mardan, Kurram, Orakzai, Kohat, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan will experience rain with wind and thunderstorm from October 5 to 7 with occasional gaps.

Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Punjab cities including Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot and Faisalabad will also get rain with wind and thunderstorm as well as isolated hailstorm during October 5, 7, and 8 with occasional gaps.

Meanwhile, Punjab cities such as Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah and Bhakkar will get to witness rainy weather from October 6 to 8 with occasional gaps.

Azad Kashmir's Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur will also expereince rain-wind/thunderstorm with isolated moderate to heavy rainfall/hailstorm from October 5 to 8.

Similar weather pattern, with few heavy fall, will also bee observed in Gilgit-Baltistan's Diamir, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza, Ghanche and Shigar from October 5 to 8.

Balochistan cities such as Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Lasbella, Panjgur and Awaran will also experience rains with wind and thunderstorm on October 6 and 7.

The weather forecasting department has also communicated the following possible impacts and advises for the expected weather changes:

Moderate to heavy rains may increase flow in local nullahs/streams in Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Chitral, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Shangla, Bajaur, Mohmand and Khyber during the forecast period.

Landslides may disrupt roads in the vulnerable points of upper KP, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and GB during the forecast period.

Windstorm and lightning may affect/damage weak structures like roof/wall of kacha houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles, and solar panels, among other things, during the forecast period.

Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

Travellers and tourists are advised to remain extra cautious and manage their travel according to the weather conditions and avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

The Met Office has advised all concerned authorities to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation.

"Any significant change will be updated accordingly," it mentioned in its press release.