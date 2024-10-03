Street crime takes another life in Karachi

KARACHI: In the latest case of street crime in the city, robbers opened fire at a man when he refused to let them snatch his motorbike in Sarjani Sector 36 area, police told Geo News.



The victim, Faisal, was injured after being shot during resistance against the street criminals, said the police. His brother, too, was along with him, it added.

After being shot, the victim was taken to the hospital where he breathed his last during the treatment.

Speaking to journalists outside the mortuary, the victim's brother said that he and Faisal were robbed of their belonging, including their salaries, on gunpoint by two gunmen on motorbike.

The criminals opened fire and fled after the victim resisted with them, he said.

"We work in a factory and were going home after receiving the salary. They [robbers] told my brother to hand over his bike but he refused," said Faisal's brother.

The victim's father, Shabbir, lamented that the criminal snatched Rs80,000 from both the brothers.

"Robbery incidents are a daily routine in the area, said the father.

Street crimes in Karachi are rampant with more than 50,000 incidents documented by the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) between January and August this year.

It should be noted that the aforementioned number only reflects reported cases, but there may be countless other incident that have gone unreported.

The figure shows that on an average, 208 criminal cases are reported on a daily basis in the city, with the snatching and stealing of mobile phones, cars and motorbikes being the most common.

Not only have people been deprived of their valuable possessions in these cases but some 100 people have also lost their lives at the hands of the street criminals responsible. Nearly 500 others have also been wounded due to the gunshots fired by the robbers.