PM Shehbaz hails Dr Zakir Naik's efforts to promote Islam worldwide

Islamic scholar Dr Zakir Naik calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on October 2, 2024. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Renowned religious scholar and public speaker Dr Zakir Naik, who is in Pakistan on nearly a month-long visit, called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Wednesday.

PM Shehbaz lauded the scholar’s exceptional efforts in spreading the true teachings of the Holy Quran and Hadith, besides promoting Islamic values worldwide.

He said the entire Ummah was proud of him for projecting the real image of Islam across the world. It was heartening to note that a vast majority of youth listened to his lectures.

PM Shehbaz said that he had personally benefited from the eminent scholar's lectures, enriching himself with the valuable teachings of Islam.

He said that the people of Pakistan fully admired Dr Naik's great personality and were happy about his presence in the country.

The premier noted that Dr Naik was in good health and added that he was happy to know that his (the scholar) son was also following his footsteps and serving Islam.

He also recalled his past meeting with Dr Zakir in 2006.

The scholar, in his remarks, said that Pakistan was the only country in the world which was founded on Islamic principles.

He said that Islam was the religion which offered comprehensive guidance to the entire humanity encompassing every aspect of their lives.

He reiterated his commitment to continuing efforts to spread the message of Islam globally, saying: “The success lies in following the Islamic teachings”.

Recalling that he had last visited Pakistan in 1991, he said he still had fond memories of that tour. He added that he would also visit Karachi and Lahore.

Prior to his meeting with premier, the Islamic scholar met National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq at the Parliament House and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence in Islamabad a day ago.

The renowned religious scholar along with his son Shaikh Fariq Naik had arrived in Pakistan at the invitation of the government two days ago and will hold public gatherings in multiple cities.

As per the schedule shared by Dr Naik, he will address public talks in Karachi on October 5 and 6, followed by those in Lahore set to take place on October 12 and 13.

Meanwhile, the scholar will address public gatherings in Islamabad on October 19 and 20.