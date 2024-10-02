'You reap what you sow,' Nawaz tells Imran in fiery speech

PML-N President Nawaz Sharif (left) addresses the ceremony in Lahore on October 2, 2024, while another photo shows PTI founder Imran Khan. — Screengrab via Geo News/Reuters/File

LAHORE: Without naming the incarcerated PTI founder, PML-N President Nawaz Sharif castigated Imran Khan for prioritising violence over development as the former ruling party continues its anti-government campaign.

“You reap what you sow,” the three-time former prime minister said to jailed PTI founder while addressing a ceremony related to “Apna Ghar Apni Chat” Scheme announced by the Punjab government.

His statement came as PTI continues its anti-government campaign, with party workers and supporters staging protests in different areas of Punjab today (Wednesday).



Without naming the PTI, the ruling party president said the ruling party of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was not interested in the development of the province.





“They come Punjab with tear gas shells,” the PML-N chief said hinting at PTI protesters.

Nawaz also asked which of the “tall promises” the PTI had fulfilled. “Their performance is zero and they stage protest whenever they get a chance,” he added.

“I think such elements should be dealt with strictly.”

Moreover, the former premier also expressed disappointment with his supporters and voters, stating that they never raised their voice against his ouster from power in 2017.

"You never asked that so many good things are taking so why Nawaz Sharif is being removed [from power]," the PML-N chief said adding that proud and dignified nations always raise their voices against any injustice.

Recalling the Panama scandal that led to the ouster of the ex-premier, Nawaz lamented that the then Supreme Court judges disqualified him from holding public office merely for not taking salary from his son.



“Where is the Billion Tree [programme], where are the 350 dams […] They [PTI] claimed to build 5 million houses. Still, they could not provide a single one,” the PML-N president questioned as he accused the Imran Khan-founded party of promoting “violence, bloodshed and politics of protests” in the country.

Pointing out the development work carried out in his tenures, the former premier said that his government laid the network of motorways and highways and metro bus services, eliminated terrorism, made Pakistan a nuclear power, overcame energy crisis, ended loadshedding and stabled the rupee.

“We even said goodbye to the IMF [International Monetary Fund], but our opponents brought it back,” the ex-premier noted, adding: “Had the momentum of my 1990 government continued, the world would have been watching the country’s development with envy today.”

“Name any other party that has carried out this much development in the country,” he challenged.

Nawaz also expressed his discontent over his ousters, which he believes deterred the country’s progress significantly. “We were not allowed to complete any of our tenure,” he regretted, referring to the abrupt end to his tenure in 1992, 1999 and 2017.

Nawaz said that he possess an audio of the then-chief justice, wherein the latter said: “We have to keep Nawaz and Maryam in jail and bring Imran into power.”

Lambasting Imran Khan’s “double standards”, he said he visited Bani Gala after securing victory in 2013 general elections. “But then you [PTI founder] went to London and hatched a protest plan.”

“You [Imran] staged a four-month-long protest in Islamabad,” he said, claiming that his then military secretary asked him to leave for Lahore amid “dangerous circumstances”.

“The one who claimed to tie a noose around Nawaz Sharif’s neck is currently incarcerated,” he said, asking the PTI founder to learn humility and refrain from making tall claims.