Eight people flying to Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan arrested by FIA at Karachi airport

A view of the Jinnah International Airport's front facade. — Facebook/Jinnah International Airport Karachi

KARACHI: At least eight passengers attempting to travel to Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan via separate flights from Karachi were arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) at the Jinnah International Airport on Tuesday.

The FIA spokesperson, in a statement, mentioned arresting at least five people aiming to fly to the gulf country under the guise of performing Umrah.

The agency's official added that the Saudi Arabia-bound passengers were found suspicious when checked for immigration clearance.

Preliminary investigation showed that the accused were flying to the gulf country with the intention of begging there.

In another operation, the FIA took three passengers in custody who were also trying to travel to Azerbaijan on fake documents. They were flying to the Eurasian country on a study visa.

The agency had found their documents suspicious during the immigration clearance process.

Asim, an agent belonging to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, had arranged visas for the arrested travellers to study in Azerbaijan, said the FIA ​​spokesperson.

He added that they were to receive their German visas on arrival in Azerbaijan.

The agent was paid Rs300,000 each by Salman and Nauman, while Muhammad Hussain paid him Rs800,000.

Hussain, according to the FIA spokesperson, is an employee of the Capital City Police Peshawar. He was attempting to travel on a private passport without receiving an no objection certificate (NOC) from his department and did not reveal his association with the department.

The development comes weeks after several Gulf countries had expressed their concerns regarding Pakistani expatriates and labour force.

During a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis in July this year, Secretary Overseas Pakistanis Dr Arshad apprised the forum that the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait had voiced reservations on various issues related to overseas Pakistanis.

The disclosure came months after the overseas ministry, in September 2023, informed the same body that out of all the Pakistanis leaving the country, beggars are going abroad the most.

The official had said that Pakistani beggars travel to Iraq and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the guise of ziarat [pilgrimage]. Most people visit KSA on Umrah visas and then indulge in begging-related activities.

Out of all the beggars who were arrested, 90% turned out to be Pakistanis, the secretary had said.