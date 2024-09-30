Champions Cup mentors 'assigned key roles'

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) building in Lahore. — PCB website/File

FAISALABAD: The mentors of the Champions Cup have been assigned key roles at various academies across the country by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The five veteran cricketers that mentored the team for the domestic tournament included Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, Waqar Younis, Saqlain Mushtaq and Misbah-ul-Haq.

The aforementioned mentors will now oversee player development at high-performance centres in different cities.

According to a PCB source, Ahmed will work at the Karachi academy, Malik in Sialkot, and Younis at the Lahore academy.



Mushtaq has been assigned to the Multan academy, while Misbah will take charge of the Faisalabad academy.

The source revealed that these mentors were hired on lucrative contracts ahead of the Champions Cup’s commencement.

The mentors will not only work during tournaments but will remain engaged with the PCB throughout the year, contributing to various cricketing activities.

The development comes as the domestic tournament has concluded. Panthers claimed the first title for the Champions One-Day Cup, beating Markhors by five wickets in the final game on Sunday at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.