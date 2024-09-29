Seven labourers gunned down in Balochistan's Panjgur

QUETTA: Unidentified militants late on Saturday night barged into a house and opened indiscriminate fire on the occupants, leaving behind seven labourers dead.



Police detailed that the labourers, hailing from different areas of Punjab, were residing in a house in the district's Khuda-i-Abadan area, where the incident occurred and left seven people dead and one wounded.



The Panjgur deputy commissioner also confirmed the gruesome incident and said that the attackers barged into the house and opened fire at the residents.



Police officials told the media that the deceased and injured persons were shifted to Panjgur District Hospital.

