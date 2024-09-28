Rawalpindi police on their toes as PTI bent on staging protest

PTI workers and supporters at Hazara Motorway Interchange as they are heading towards Rawalpindi on September 28, 2024. — X/@PTIofficial

ISLAMABAD: Rawalpindi police on Saturday ramped up security across the garrison city as they blocked the entry and exit points with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vowing to hold protest at Liaquat Bagh on Saturday (today).

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Salman Akram Raja were also detained in their way to Rawalpindi near Sector H-13 only to be released shortly.

Following his release, the PTI chief — while speaking to Geo News — said that the police asked them to go back “instead of heading to Rawalpindi”.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police spokesperson said that the city was on “high-alert” and police personnel were deployed at the city’s entry and exit points.

The spokesperson reiterated that no illegal public gathering was allowed at any place in Rawalpindi, warning of strict action in case of violation.

Earlier, the police had arrested a number of PTI workers and supporters, who reached Liaquat Bagh for the protest.

The Punjab government had imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Rawalpindi Division for two days after the PTI announced protest in the city today (Saturday).

The notification, issued by the Punjab Home Department, prohibits all political gatherings, sit-ins, rallies, protests and similar activities, The News reported on Saturday.

The former ruling party had initially planned to hold a rally in Rawalpindi, but shifted the event to a demonstration following directives from PTI founder Imran Khan.

It also withdrawn its application seeking a no-objection certificate (NOC) to hold a rally from the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench.

The Imran Khan-founded party, as part of its months-long efforts to secure permission to hold public gatherings, has managed to hold two rallies in Islamabad and Lahore under strict conditions in recent weeks.

‘Firebrand’ Gandapur on his way to Rawalpindi

On the other hand, firebrand Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was leading a convoy to Rawalpindi to attend the protest — which Imran Khan said will be held ‘at any cost’.

Sources told Geo News that the Gandapur-led convoy has reached Burhan Interchange with police shelling the participants of the convoy.



Meanwhile, other convoys from KP have also entered Punjab and removed containers placed at Chach Interchange.

Security beefed up

In light of the prospective protests, City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Hamdani cancelled the leave of the officers ordering all personnel to be on duty.

On the recommendations of the district administration, a request has been made to the Federal Ministry of Interior for the deployment of Rangers in Rawalpindi and Attock. Four companies of Rangers are expected to be stationed in Rawalpindi and in Attock, the publication reported.

Authorities have sealed Liaquat Bagh from all sides as well as the road leading to the venue. Faizabad, Shamsabad, Chandni Chowk, Rehmanabad, and Committee Chowk have also been blocked off.

With the metro bus service also suspended, the road leading from Faizabad Expressway to Pirwadhai has been closed for traffic along with all the ones leading to Rawalpindi from the Faizabad bridge.

Also, the routes connecting Faizabad to Murree Road have also been blocked with containers.

However, Islamabad Expressway and Faizabad flyover are open for traffic along with IJP Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed Road.

Furthermore, the Islamabad police have ramped up security measures around the High Security Zone, as high-profile cases continue to be heard in the courts.

Apart from Rawalpindi, the Section 144 directives will also be enforced in Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal districts.

Authorities have deployed additional forces in anticipation of potential unrest, particularly in response to the PTI lawyers’ planned movements, sources revealed. Heavy contingents of police have been deployed on the Constitution Avenue and at all entry points of the Red Zone under the command of SP (City Zone).

Senior police officials have instructed officers on duty to maintain strict vigilance and ensure that no security breaches occur. “With key government offices, high courts, and embassies situated in the High-Security Zone, it is critical that we maintain tight security and safeguard these important institutions,” a police spokesperson said.

"We are committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens, and any disruption to peace will be met with swift action," he added.