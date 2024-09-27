James Corden's honest take on Ozempic and weight loss

James Corden revealed on his podcast, This Life of Mine, that he tried Ozempic for weight loss but found it ineffective.



"I tried Ozempic," Corden shared, "and it won't be surprising to you when you look at me now, that it didn't really work."

Corden explained, "What I realized was I was like, 'Oh no, nothing about my eating has anything to do with being hungry.' All this does is make you feel not hungry. But I am very rarely eating [just because of hunger]."

He joked, "You're looking at someone who's eaten a king-size, and when I say king-size [Cadbury] Dairy Milk—one you give someone for Christmas—in a carwash. None of that was like, 'Oh, I'm so hungry.' It is not that, it's something else."

Other celebrities have also spoken about using Ozempic or similar medications for weight loss.

Tracy Morgan joked on The Tonight Show, "I out-ate Ozempic."

However, he later clarified, "Ozempic did great by me and I was glad to use it... It cuts my appetite in half."

Macy Gray shared her experience with Ozempic, "Oh, boy my stomach hurts. I took Ozempic. I can't go to the bathroom, and I was up all night."

Kate Winslet admitted, "I actually don't know what Ozempic is. All I know is that it's some pill that people are taking or something like that."

After learning Ozempic is an injection, Winslet commented, "Oh, my god. This sounds terrible."