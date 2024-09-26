Blast at Swabi police station leaves at least one dead, 18 wounded

Rescue workers gather outside the police station in KP’s Swabi district following an explosion on September 26, 2024. — Screengrab via Geo News

SWABI: An explosion hit a police station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Swabi district on Thursday night, leaving at least one dead and 18 injured, according to Commissioner Mardan Division Javed Marwat.



Rescue and firefighting teams rushed to the scene immediately and started shifting the wounded cops to the Bacha Khan Medical where emergency has been imposed.

As per an initial report received by the Central Police Office, the explosion apparently occurred "due to a short circuit" inside a depot on the first floor of the police station.

The power blast affected the building which caught fire, however, it was doused following an immediate response from firefighting teams.

According to rescue officials, 15 wounded policemen have been shifted to the hospital.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur took notice of the incident and ordered the inspector general and chief secretary to immediately reach the Swabi police station.

He also ordered them to present a report after ascertaining the genre of the explosion. He also asked authorities to ensure timely medical assistance to the injured.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.