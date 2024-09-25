PM Shehbaz Sharif (left) meets UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. — PID

In a meeting with the UN secretary general on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly’s 79th session in New York on Wednesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on Antonio Guterres to use his good offices for the implementation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and to ensure the right of self-determination of Kashmiris.



Briefing the UN chief on the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the premier underscored Pakistan's serious concerns over PM Modi-led government's egregious actions in the occupied valley and stressed upon the need to resolve the dispute to ensure lasting peace and stability in South Asia.

PM Shehbaz also condemned Israel's genocidal campaign against the Palestinians and called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza. He urged the international community to hold Israel accountable.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's support for the establishment of a viable and sovereign State of Palestine.

The PM also underscored the need for stemming the rising tide of Islamophobia and discrimination against Muslims worldwide. He reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to actively contribute towards international peace and security as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the year 2025-26.

Besides, the prime minister welcomed the initiative by the UN secretary general to organise the "Summit of the Future", and expressed his hope that its outcome would help the developing countries in bridging the financial gap for the implementation of SDGs and climate goals.

Guterres thanked PM Shehbaz for Pakistan's active engagement at the United Nations as well as for its role towards international peace and security in the form of its UN's Peacekeeping force.

Pakistan, Bangladesh eye expanding ties

Premier Shehbaz also attended a ceremony to mark 50 years of Bangladesh's membership in the United Nations at the invitation of its Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus.

Bangladesh Interim Government's Chief Advisor Dr Muhammad Yunus receives PM Shehbaz Sharif at the reception to commemorate 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's UN membership in New York on September 25, 2024. — PID

Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Education Minister Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi accompanied the prime minister.



Yunus warmly welcomed PM Shehbaz and members of his delegation at the ceremony held on Tuesday night on the sidelines of the UNGA session.

The two leaders agreed to promote cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh in various fields.

There was a positive discussion regarding the expansion of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

PM Shehbaz arrived in New York on Monday to attend the UNGA 79th session during his five-day official visit to the United States.

The premier is scheduled to address the UNGA on Friday.