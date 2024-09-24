PM Shehbaz arrives in US to attend 79th UNGA session

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is greeted by Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Munir Akram upon arrival in New York, US, on September 23, 2024. —X/@pmln_org

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached New York on Monday on a five-day official visit to the United States during which he will attend the UN General Assembly (UNGA)'s 79th session.

He will address the UNGA session on September 27 (Friday). At the UNGA, he will highlight Pakistan's perspective on a multitude of international and regional matters, including the Kashmir dispute and the Palestine issue.

The premier will reaffirm Pakistan's commitment to multilateralism and support for the role of the United Nations in fostering global peace, security and prosperity.

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session, he is scheduled to attend several high-level meetings, including discussions on existential threats posed by sea level rise and the UN Security Council's open debate on 'Leadership for Peace'.

He will hold several bilateral meetings with world leaders and call on UN Secretary-General António Guterres as well.

He will also meet World Bank President Ajay Banga and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

More than 130 heads of state and governments from across the world will attend the UNGA session.

Today’s order of business

PM Shehbaz will participate in a reception arranged by UN chief Guterres for heads of member countries, wherein the prime minister will also have informal meetings with heads of various countries on Tuesday.

Then, he will attend the inaugural event of the UNGA 2024 session as well.

On the sidelines, the PM will meet Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch had on September 19 said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and senior government officials will accompany PM Shehbaz during his US visit which will culminate on September 27.