PTI Lahore rally: KP CM Gandapur booked for attempted murder, violence

LAHORE: The Lahore police filed a fresh case against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa firebrand Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur under 13 provisions, including the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), for resorting to violence near Sialkot Interchange while en route to the provincial capital to attend the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Sept 21 power show.



The PTI held a rally in Lahore, which suddenly came to an end after the police raided the stage and turned off the microphone and lights which forced the PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and other party leaders to leave the site.



The police and district administration took action after the PTI rally ignored the 6pm deadline specified in the no-objection certificate (NOC) and continued their show.

CM Gandapur, who was leading a convoy from KP, failed to arrive at the venue by the time of the deadline’s expiry. However, he managed to reach the venue and briefly address the party workers and supporters.

His convoy reportedly includes rescue 1122 ambulances and heavy machinery to remove any hurdles on their way.

Later, videos emerged on social media showing the KP chief minister breaking the window of a truck with his rifle.

Subsequently, a first information report (FIR) was registered at Manawa Police Station with Gandapur being charged under 13 provisions, including attempted murder.

The FIR stated that the chief executive was leading an armed mob at Sialkot Interchange, claiming that the mob attempted to set the vehicles on fire, parked at the toll plaza, on orders of the politician.

According to the FIR, an armed mob resisted police with an AK-47, while CM Gandapur, Shahid Khatak, and others moved ahead during the riot. Amid the rampage, two policemen also sustained injuries, the FIR added.

The development came a day after Gandapur categorically refused to apologise for his "vitriol" during the Islamabad rally on September 8, stating, "I owe no apology for any wrongdoing, nor am I a slave to the Punjab government or anyone else."

"Why should I apologise, and for what reason, as this apology thing is being repeated again and again," slammed CM Gandapur while addressing the PTI workers via video link. "You should seek an apology from me and also for arresting the party founder, Imran Khan."

He then announced that his party would hold its next public gathering in Mianwali next Sunday, followed by a power show in Rawalpindi.