Lieutenant General Muhammad Asim Malik appointed new spymaster

Lieutenant General Muhammad Asim Malik. — ISPR

Lieutenant General Muhammad Asim Malik has been appointed new Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence.

Lt Gen Malik has replaced Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum as the country's spymaster and will take charge of his new command on September 30.

Currently, he is serving as the adjutant general at the General Headquarters (GHQ)



The newly appointed ISI director general (DG) has served as the commander of Infantry Division, Balochistan and Infantry Brigade in Waziristan.

He has also received a Sword of Honor in his course and has served as the chief instructor NDU, as well as an instructor Command and Staff College.



This is a developing story and is being updated with details.