Queen Latifah collaborates with Will Smith to produce biopic over life and career

Queen Latifah to produce biopic with Will Smith over her life and career

Queen Latifah has recently teamed up with Will Smith to produce a biopic over her life and career.



“We all came into this industry together and Hip Hop has shaped each and every one of us. Hip Hop's impact has expanded beyond just music and has created a lasting impression on culture and society overall,” said the 54-year-old in collaboration with her Flavor Unit Entertainment partner Shakim Compere in a press statement, via PEOPLE.

Smith is reportedly going to work on the movie as a producer through Westbrook Studios as well.

Latifah stated, “It is a dream to be able to collaborate with friends and colleagues that have not only a shared understanding, but are able to tell these stories that were the backdrop of our lives.”

In a statement, the I Am Legend actor mentioned, “I’m thrilled to work alongside Flavor Unit, Jesse Collins Entertainment and HarbourView, to highlight the incredible stories of some of our favourite artists and icons.”

“There’s no better story to start with than the one of Queen Latifah, an undisputed legend who has both entertained and inspired us for so many years,” added Smith.

Jesse Collins, Entertainment CEO, added, “Queen Latifah’s story is one of triumph that needs to be shared with the world. Joining forces with such amazing people to educate and inspire through storytelling is just the beginning of the impact this partnership will have.”

Meanwhile, Latifah didn’t share details about director, cast or writer for the biopic for now.