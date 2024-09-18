Fazl 'completely rejects' govt's constitutional package after meeting PTI top leaders

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman addressing a gathering in an undated picture. — Facebook/@juipakofficial/File

ISLAMABAD: Despite the government’s “all-out efforts” to win over Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief has completely rejected the draft of the "controversial" constitutional package, aimed to introduce changes to the country's judicial system.

The JUI-F chief — who took the centre stage as both the government and the opposition sought his support — made these remarks while talking to journalists after attending a luncheon hosted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser.



The government pushed the proposed constitutional package amid speculation about a potential extension in the tenure of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, who is set to retire in October this year, following the PTI's request last month for the early issuance of a notification regarding the appointment of the next top judge.



The ruling coalition left no stone unturned to woo the ‘fate-decider’ Fazl, with leaderships of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) holding a flurry of meetings with the cleric, but to no avail.

Despite claims of securing the "magic number" needed to push the bill through, the government failed to table the amendments in parliament and postponed its move indefinitely — a development confirmed by PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui.

The amendments allegedly include legislation to extend the tenure of CJP Isa as well as an increase in retirement age of the judges. To pass the constitutional amendments, the government is short of 13 votes in the National Assembly (NA) and nine in the Senate.

The PTI and JUI-F, who have been arch-rivals traditionally, found common ground after the February 8 general elections and expressed mutual concerns over the alleged interference and manipulation during the polls.

Former NA speaker Asad Qaiser hosted a luncheon in honour of the JUI-F head in Islamabad today, which was also attended by other PTI lawmakers including Omar Ayub, Barrister Gohar and former president Arif Alvi.

Speaking to journalists following the meeting, Fazl said they have completely rejected the constitutional amendments’ proposed draft provided by the government. “It [the draft] was shared with specific individuals, not with everyone.”





“Had we agreed to the constitutional package, it would have been the biggest breach of nation's trust,” he added.

For his part, Asad Qaiser castigated the incumbent rulers for ‘concealing’ the draft of the constitutional package, which he said contained at least 56 amendments, even from its own parliamentarians. “We do not accept this legislation in any respect.”

The PTI leader further said that the future course of action will be decided after consultation with all opposition parties. However, he mentioned, they will table this matter in tomorrow’s lawyers’ convention in Lahore.

Responding to a question about any contact from the government in this regard, Qaiser said that no formal contact was made from the other side.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar pointed out the alleged contradiction in statements of ruling coalition partners — Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto.

"In the assembly, Khawaja Asif stated this is the draft, whose contents have been shared [on social media]; however, Bilawal Bhutto said this is not the same draft; it's a different one," Gohar said and added, "Whatever the draft is, both parties [PTI and JUI-F] have rejected it."

However, he remarked, if the government provides the opposition a new draft, they will reconsider it.

In response to a question regarding PTI founder’s stance on alliance with JUI-F, Gohar claimed that they “came close to Maulana Fazlur Rehman” on Imran Khan’s directives.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.