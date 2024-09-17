Pakistan decries Afghan diplomat's disrespect for national anthem

Afghan Acting Consul General Peshawar Hafiz Mohibullah Shakir (second from right) is seen sitting during Pakistani national anthem at a conference in Peshawar. — Screengrab via Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan registered a formal protest with Afghan authorities on Tuesday over the acting consul general's disrespectful behaviour towards the national anthem during an event in Peshawar.

"The disrespect of host country's national anthem is against diplomatic norms," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement.

Afghan Acting Consul General Muhib Ullah Shakil and his aide were attending the National Rehmat-ul-Lil-Aalamin (PBUH) Conference when all attendees, including KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, stood for the national anthem.

However, the Afghan diplomat and his aide remained seated, prompting a strong reaction from Islamabad.





In a clarification regarding the incident, Afghan Consulate Peshawar spokesperson Shahid Ullah stated that the consul general's actions were not intended to "disrespect" or "disgrace" the Pakistani national anthem.

"Consul General did not stand due to the music in the anthem. We have even banned our own national anthem for the same reason," the spokesperson told Geo News.

The Afghan consulate spokesperson added that the diplomat would definitely have stood and placed a hand on his chest if the anthem had been performed by children or without music.

"This act by the Acting Consul General of Afghanistan is reprehensible. We are conveying our strong protest to the Afghan authorities in both Islamabad and Kabul," Foreign Office spokesperson said responding to media queries about the acting Afghan consul general’s actions at an event in Peshawar.

According to sources, the Foreign Office has also summoned the Afghan Charge d'Affaires to register a protest over the consul general's actions.

The relationship between the two South Asian nations has been unsteady since the Afghan Taliban took power, further deteriorating recently due to border clashes and the Kabul administration's inaction against terrorist groups operating from Afghan soil to disrupt peace in Pakistan.