Nation observes 12th Rabi ul Awal with religious zeal

An illuminated view of street in the city decorated with colorful lights in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations in Karachi on September 16, 2024. — APP

Streets across Pakistan were decorated as the nation marked the birth of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) on the 12th of Rabi ul Awal, 1446, on Tuesday.

To honour the significant day, Muslims across Pakistan illuminate streets and buildings with vibrant colourful and green lights, as well as carry out processions, milad gatherings and prayer ceremonies.



Additionally, the Karachi Traffic Police has also issued a detailed traffic diversion plan for three processions set to be held today on the MA Jinnah Road which will be closed for the day.

Furthermore, joining the nationwide celebrations, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the significance of the teachings of the Holy Prophet (SAW) for Muslims in the messages to the nation to mark this auspicious day.

'Nation must abide by Holy Prophet's (SAW) teachings'



The president called upon the nation and the Muslim Ummah to abide by the teachings of the Holy Prophet (SAW) as a "guiding light to overcome the prevailing challenges".



In his message on 12th Rabi ul Awal, 1446, Zardari greeted the nation on the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (SAW), saying that "Allah Almighty had set the Holy Prophet’s (SAW) life as a role model to guide every aspect of life."

The president further highlighted that the Holy Prophet (SAW) "established a just society where every individual, regardless of their wealth or social status, could live with dignity."

He also emphasised the Holy Prophet's (SAW) teachings which encouraged his followers to speak out against oppression and support the marginalised as an integral part of their faith.

"Today, as the world faces division and oppression, it's imperative to spread the message of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), who embodied love, tolerance, and human rights. He treated all individuals, regardless of their faith, with respect and dignity. Embracing this spirit, we must promote global brotherhood, justice, and love," President Zardari remarked.

He said that the Holy Prophet (SAW) would continue to be a source of guidance forever and emphasised that the Holy Prophet (SAW) considered those who benefited others as the best of humanity.

"So on this auspicious occasion, we need to disseminate the Holy Prophet (PBUH)’s message of love and compassion to humanity. His life exemplifies service to humanity, from caring for orphans and supporting the poor to inquiring after the sick," he remarked.

The president urged the nation to dedicate the day to the welfare of humanity and incorporate the teachings of the Holy Prophet (SAW) into our daily lives.

'Solution lies in Holy Prophet's (SAW) teachings'

In his message to celebrate the the day of Eid Milad un Nabi, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that "the solution to the challenges facing the Muslim Ummah and Pakistan lies in the teachings of Holy Prophet (SAW)."



"We have to put aside our differences and pledge to work for the development of the country and the nation. The 12th of Rabi ul Awal is an auspicious day when Allah Almighty bestowed upon humanity a perfect guidance," said the prime minister.

He stressed that the Holy Prophet's (SAW) life and character is "a torch of guidance for us."

PM Shehbaz remarked: "The Holy Prophet's (SAW) every act and decree is a manifestation of how humanity can be guided on the path of development based on the principles of love, tolerance and justice.

"In today's difficult times, we need to read and follow the biography of the Holy Prophet (SAW). The solution to the challenges that the Muslim Ummah and Pakistan are facing today lies in the teachings of the Holy Prophet (SAW)."

The premier said that the Holy Prophet (SAW) taught Muslims unity, love and brotherhood as well as principles that can solve social and economic problems.

"He always taught to help the weak, orphans and the needy," PM Shehbaz said in the message.

"Today we should pay special attention to those people who are suffering from poverty, hunger and hardship It is our responsibility to adopt the practice of the Holy Prophet (SAW) in which he used to strive for the welfare and welfare of others," added the PM.

The PM also remembered those being oppressed in Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kahsmir (IIOJK).

He said: "On this occasion, we should also remember our oppressed Palestinian and Kashmiri brothers and sisters. In Gaza, Palestine and IIOJK, there are heart-wrenching incidents of atrocities on innocent people.

"The ongoing violation of human rights in IIOJK is a heartbreaking incident. The Holy Prophet (SAW) always taught justice, freedom and protection of human rights.

"Today we should express our solidarity with the oppressed and raise our voice in their favour. We pray that Allah grants freedom and justice to the people of Palestine and IIOJK and end their problems."

He added that it is "our duty" to raise voices on every forum in favour of these oppressed people and persuade the international community to support them.