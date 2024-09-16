12th Rabi ul Awal processions: Traffic plan revealed

A view of massive traffic jam in front of High Court in Peshawar on April 22, 2024. — APP

KARACHI: The Karachi Traffic Police on Monday issued a traffic diversion plan for three 12th Rabi ul Awal processions, suggesting alternative routes for the smooth operation of traffic.

All three processions, scheduled for Tuesday, will be carried out on the MA Jinnah Road which, along with streets surrounding the procession route, will be closed for the day, the police said.

Two of the processions — organised annually on the day of Eid Milad un Nabi, Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) birth anniversary — will begin at 2:30pm and 3pm, respectively, and are likely to continue till late Tuesday night.

The first procession will start from the Kharadar Masjid and will conclude at the Gulzar-e-Habib Masjid, the second procession will depart from the Memon Masjid and conclude at the Aram Bagh Masjid.

The third procession will also depart from Memon Masjid in Kharadar but it will conclude at Nishtar Park.

According to the traffic plan, the incoming traffic from M Arkiani Chowk will be diverted to Chowrangi Road to ensure a smooth passage for the processions.

Additionally, the incoming traffic from Empress Market area will be diverted onto Zaibunnisa Street while the traffic coming from Aram Bagh light signal in Sharea Liaquat will be diverted towards Shaheen Complex.

The traffic coming from University Road will be diverted onto Kashmir Road via Jail Flyover and the traffic headed towards People's Chowrangi will be diverted towards Saddar via Sharea Quaideen or Corridor-III.

Furthermore, the traffic police revealed that traffic coming onto the MA Jinnah Road from Guru Mandir will be diverted towards Central Jail.

Traffic from Lasbela will not be allowed to head towards MA Jinnah Road, the traffic police said.