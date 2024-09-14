Karachi gets country’s first café run by differently-abled staff

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah cuts ribbon to inaugurate café Khudee exclusively run by differently-abled staffers in Karachi. — Facebook/ SindhCMHouse

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has inaugurated the country’s first café, named Khudee, in Karachi exclusively operated by differently-abled staff.

According to a statement, Karachi Vocational Training Centre (KVTC) launched the café, marking a major step towards their empowerment and setting a new standard for inclusivity in the workforce.

"KVTC has long been offering hope and empowerment to the differently-abled community, focusing on providing invaluable vocational training programmes," said Sindh CM addressing the inauguration ceremony.

“Through programmes like the ones we see today, particularly in culinary arts, KVTC has equipped students with practical skills that prepare them for the demands of professional environments.”

Appreciating the dedication of KVTC's team, the CM, who was flanked by provincial ministers Saeed Ghani and Zulfiqar Shah, said that their commitment to empowering these students and helping them discover their true potential was nothing short of extraordinary.

Shah Murad added that because of the KVTC team's efforts, the students were not only learning, but they were also thriving.

The CM said that the students were demonstrating remarkable progress, breaking barriers with the right guidance and opportunities provided to them.

The launch of Khudee — Bakery & Café is proof of that progress, the provincial chief executive said, adding that it was more than just a café — it is a milestone, a shining example of what can be achieved when individuals are given the opportunity to grow.

“This initiative offers our students a real-world professional setting, one where they can grow their skills and further enhance their career prospects while experiencing personal growth in ways that go beyond vocational training,” he said.

The CM said that he was delighted to be part of an initiative that uplifts individuals, one that provides dignity through work and opportunity. “Khudee - Bakery & Café stands as a brilliant example for our society, reminding us that inclusion and empowerment are not just ideals, but achievable goals,” he said.

Shah hoped that the launching of the café would inspire others to follow in their footsteps. “Let's continue supporting our differently-abled community and giving them the platforms they need to thrive,” the CM concluded.