 
close
Saturday September 14, 2024
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Bus accident kills 6, injures 20 in Balochistan's Sherani

The bus that met the accident in the province's Zhob division was going from Islamabad to Quetta, says Levies

By Shahab Umer
September 14, 2024
Bus accident kills 6, injures 20 in Balochistans Sherani

QUETTA: At least six people have been killed and 20 others sustained injuries after an ill-fated bus plunged into a ditch in the Danasar area in Balochistan's Sherani district, Geo News reported Saturday citing Levies.

Those injured in the accident, according to the Levies, were shifted to the hospital.

The bus that met the accident in the province's Zhob division was going from Islamabad to Quetta, they added.

More to follow...