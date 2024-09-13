PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari speaks to journalists in Parliament House in Islamabad. — Screengrab/Geo News

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said that governor rule is not desirable for his party but the act is a "last resort under limited circumstances" amid deteriorating security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sources said that KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi made a telephone call to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to inform him about the worsening law and order situation in the province, giving rise to speculations on a possible imposition of a governor rule in the province.

While the KP government "fails to restore peace and security" in the province, a rift between the provincial and federal government also arose following CM Ali Amin Gandapur's proposal of bypassing the Centre and hold direct talks with Afghanistan to address terrorism concerns for lasting peace in the restive bordering regions.

The sources said that PM Shehbaz, after KP governor's call resolved to take immediate steps with the federal interior minister and Kundi — who is a PPP leader — to ensure peace in KP.

"PPP generally not in favour of governor rule. There are very limited circumstances for it," Bilawal said while speaking to journalists after attending the National Assembly session.

He said that the 18th Amendment to the Constitution made sure that if a governor rule is imposed anywhere, the provincial assembly has the authority to ensure it is not imposed for a longer period.

Speaking about the unrest and increased terrorist activity in KP and Balochistan, the PPP chairman said that KP CM Gandapur is facing "hardships" in his own village.



"The Centre and provincial government have to deal with this situation together. For the first time, it is visible that its not just a question of national security but also there is a threat to the establishment of peace," he said, while regretting that the matter is also being politicised.

'Judiciary needs to be strengthened'

Responding to a question about the judiciary-centric constitutional amendment, Bilawal said that the PPP's stance during today's meeting of the special committee on the Charter of Parliament was that the spirit of the Charter of Democracy should be established again and the working relationship between the opposition and treasury benches should be decided.

"We have to strengthen the judiciary so that the burden of cases could be lessened and a common man gets immediate justice," Bilawal said.

As the rumours of a judiciary-centric legislation aiming to extend the retirement age of superior courts’ judges run rife, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif earlier in the day confirmed that the government is poised to introduce a constitutional amendment in the National Assembly (NA) tomorrow (Saturday) as it has achieved the 'magic number'.

During the conversation with media persons, Bilawal pointed out that it is not a single person mandate to decide about the extension in the chief justice of Pakistan's (CJP) tenure.

He said that a constitutional amendment would be made with the consensus of the representatives of all parties in the committee.

The PPP leader went on to say that he would always welcome it if the allies had a consensus on implementing the remaining agenda of the Charter of Democracy, and that he is willing to take into consideration if it is said that the circumstances have changed and there should be a new Charter of Democracy.

"What I'm saying is that we aren't ruling out anything but our stance and vision will always be democratic, as per the Constitution, and we will not only want to participate in this process in a positive way but also want that this committee is not restricted to a single issue," he added.

The former foreign minister said that his party would also want to break down the logjam that has built up in parliament and resolve different issues.

'Being in politics doesn't mean to be in govt'

When asked about any possibility of PPP joining the coalition government, the 35-year-old politician said that his aim while being in politics is not to be a part of the government.

"I would rather want whoever is in the government address the basic issues of the people like poverty, unemployment and inflation," the PPP leader said, adding that he would like to give his input to the government if it helps in improving the economy.

"I will do the positive politics instead of opposition for the sake of opposition," the young politician said.

It may be noted that after the February 8 general elections, the PPP formed government in Sindh and announced its support for PML-N in formation of the government in Centre and Punjab but refused to accept the ministries.