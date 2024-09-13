Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir interacts with troops in his visit to Orazkzai District on September 13, 2024. — Facebook/ISPROfficial1

Lauding the contribution of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police and other law enforcement agencies against terrorism, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir has vowed that the military will continue to provide support to the law enforcers in the newly merged districts of the province.

The army chief’s statement came during his visit to Orakzai district to meet troops who had participated in the recently conducted counter-terrorism actions in Tirah Valley and surroundings, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Friday.

“Pakistan Army will continue to provide all-out support to KP police and other LEAs in enabling them to perform their duties in newly merged districts,” the military’s media wing quoted the COAS as saying.

He also emphasised the need for continued capacity building of LEAs.

The army chief also appreciated the support of the local population in assisting security forces, noting that their positive role is essential in sustaining peace in the area.

Earlier today, the policemen in KP’s Lakki Marwat district ended their five-day-long sit-in held to protest against the rising terrorist attack on the law enforced in the district and its surroundings.

A large number of policemen in Lakki Marwat had taken to the streets against the innumerable attacks and the martyrdom of their colleagues in recent days.

In a statement earlier today, a spokesperson for the police said the Indus Highway and other roads of the district have been opened to the public after they remained blocked due to the protest.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant attacks since the Taliban government returned to power in neighbouring Afghanistan in 2021, mostly in the northwestern border province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but also in southwestern Balochistan, which abuts Afghanistan and Iran.

The digital database of security incidents managed by the Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS) suggested an alarming situation as the number of attacks jumped from 38 in July to 59 in August.

These incidents included 29 attacks in KP, 28 in Balochistan, and two in Punjab.

Moreover, the ISPR said the COAS was given a comprehensive briefing on the overall security situation, ongoing intelligence-based counter-terrorism actions and multi-prong measures being undertaken to ensure stability in the merged districts of the KP.

“In his interaction with officers and troops, [the] COAS appreciated their high morale and readiness to give effective response against all types of threat.”

Gen Munir reiterated the resolve to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus and eliminate activities in the illegal spectrum.

Paying rich tribute to shuhada and ghazis of the army, and LEAs, the army chief said that the hard-earned peace achieved with the nation’s great sacrifice would be maintained at all costs. “Sacrifice of our martyrs strengthens our resolve to fight with utmost dedication and spirit of sacrifice,” he added.

Earlier upon arrival, COAS laid the wreath at Yadgar e Shuhada and was received by Corps Commander Peshawar.

Last month, security forces conducted “extensive intelligence-based operations (IBOs)” in Tirah Valley, Khyber District, gunning down at least 37 militants of "Fitna-Al-Khwarij or the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).