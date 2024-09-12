VIDEO: Leghari, Ayub's jovial exchange on COVID fears leaves MNAs in splits

A collage of stills taken from a video showing PTI leader Omar Ayub spreading his arms to hug federal Minister for Energy Awais Leghari (left) and the latter speaking on the assembly floor. — Geo News Live/YouTube

ISLAMABAD: A light-hearted exchange between treasury and opposition benches in the National Assembly on Thursday cooled off the ongoing friction over recent arrests of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders to some extent, leaving the members of the House in splits.



During today's meeting of the NA, Federal Minister for Energy Awais Leghari informed the Deputy Speaker Ghulam Mustafa Shah that he had attended the session despite being unwell.



"I think I have serious COVID symptoms," the minister said with a mask covering his face, prompting the deputy custodian of the house to express his fear. "Are to scaring us that you have COVID," the latter asked.

During this conversation, the members of the assembly joyfully passed comments, asking the federal minister to leave the house and hug the leader of the opposition Omar Ayub while departing.



Later, while leaving the assembly the energy minister playfully extended his hands towards the PTI leader for a handshake but withdrew right before he could approach.

Meanwhile, Ayub opened his arms with a wide smile, expressing his willingness to hug the minister regardless of the conversation that had just unfurled, but the latter departed while ensuring there is no physical contact between the two.

The House echoed with laughter at Ayub and Leghari's antics.

It may be noted that at least 10 PTI Members of National Assembly (MNAs), who were arrested from the premises of Parliament House in a late-night raid for allegedly violating newly-enacted public gathering law, were produced in the lower house today after their production orders were issued by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

A number of cases were filed against PTI leaders, which also include the reported attack on police at Chongi No 26 — which turned into a battleground as PTI workers and law enforcers clashed near the venue of a political rally.

The gathering aimed at demanding party founder Imran Khan was broken up with tear gas when crowds failed to disperse at a set time for the rally conclusion.

The authorities had granted permission for the rally but ordered it to follow the deadline, warning of legal action if supporters of Khan's party violated the terms of the agreement.