Rescued injured female leopard's condition deteriorates in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board's (IWMB) rescue centre has said that the condition of an injured female leopard, rescued from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), has deteriorated recently.

The news of the injured leopard's critical condition comes after doctors at the Islamabad Wildlife Rescue Center (IWRC) found four bullet wounds in the leopard's body in an X-ray report.

The doctors have managed to remove one bullet from the wild cat's wounds while two remain stuck near the leopard's spine and one near the chest.

Doctors at the Islamabad Wildlife Rescue Center can be seen examining the injured female leopard's injuries.

The injured leopard was rescued from a water channel in AJK's Haveli area by wildlife guards from the Azad Kashmir Wildlife Department from on September 7.

It was then handed her over to the IWMB for treatment at the board's rescue center, called the Islamabad Wildlife Rescue Center (IWRC).

At the time of the leopard's rescue, the animal was unable to stand or move its hindlegs despite exhibiting no visible external wounds or bleeding, leading the team to suspect severe internal injuries.



The rescue team had managed to secure the startled animal by placing a rope around its neck and then safely encaging it in a net.

The rescue team was forced to use traditional methods to rescue the animal due to a lack of specialised equipment, such as a dart gun.