NA speaker sets up body to address house-related issues

National Assembly (NA) Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq at the National Assembly on March 3, 2024. — Facebook/Sardar Ayaz Sadiq

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, in pursuance of the motion adopted by the lower house of parliament earlier in the day, constituted an 18-member special committee to resolve house-related issues on Wednesday night.

The development came hours after the government and the opposition, in the aftermath of the arrests of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers from within the Parliament House premises, unanimously adopted a resolution agreeing to constitute a committee for resolving issues related to the house.

Among others, Deputy Prime Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif, Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Naveed Qamar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Sahibzada Muhammad Hamid Raza, Gohar Ali Khan, Muhammad Akhtar Mengal are part of the special committee.

Equal number of lawmakers from the treasury and the opposition benches has been included in the committee.

According to a circular issued by NA Secretariat, “In pursuance of motion adopted by the National Assembly on 11thh September 2024, under Rule 244(B) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007, the honourable speaker, National Assembly has been pleased to constitute a special committee with the following composition and TOR:

The terms of reference of the committee include discussing, analyzing and “firm up recommendations regarding issues related to the parliament, parliamentarians, Constitution, the rules of procedure and conduct of business in the National Assembly, 2007 and smooth functioning of the parliament.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the resolution, tabled by Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, called for the constitution of a parliamentary committee comprising members of the National Assembly (MNAs) from both treasury and opposition benches to discuss, analyse and propose recommendations regarding issues related to parliament and its smooth functioning.

The development came as the speaker presided over the lower house's session against the backdrop of heightened political tensions following the arrest of several PTI lawmakers for allegedly violating the newly enacted Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill, 2024 about the party's public rally held in Islamabad on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the speaker had also suspended the House's Sergeant at Arms and four other security officials for the security lapse which saw lawmakers being allegedly arrested by the Islamabad police and masked men from within the NA's premises.

Two wrongs do not make a right

Speaking today during the NA session, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq recalled PTI founder Imran Khan's premiership and lamented the denial of production orders by the then-speaker Asad Qaiser.

The PTI government didn't issue production orders for our members during its tenure, Sadiq said.

However, he maintained that "two wrongs did not make a right" and remarked: "I do not agree what your [PTI] government's actions. Not issuing production orders was not the right thing to do then [and] it is not the right thing to do now".

"I will do what is appropriate, what is required and what is necessary for [upholding] the parliament's respect," he added.

The speaker further said that he would try to get to the bottom of what happened.

A committee shall be constituted today so that the work commences from the same day, Sadiq remarked while inviting PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar to meet him after the assembly's session is adjourned.

Masked men, police in parliament 'shameful'

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif termed the arrival of masked persons and the entry of the police into the Parliament House shameful and "a violation of the sanctity of the House".

Speaking on the floor of the lower house today about the issuance of production orders against the arrest of PTI lawmakers, he said: “I have no objection if the speaker issues the production order of the arrested MNAs.”

Asif, while condemning the “lines crossed” by the PTI during its Sunday rally, added that the arrival of the police is a loss of parliament as an institution.

PTI for finding way out for country, democracy's sake

Senior PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan, speaking in the National Assembly, said that a meeting was held with the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and other parties wherein the issuing of the production order was discussed.

He said that the speaker verbally told the inspector general of police that there would be a production order and that he should produce the lawmakers. However, he added that the Islamabad police have not implemented the speaker's order.

"The masked people came inside the Parliament House and this issue was raised yesterday [Tuesday]. The PPP and other parties also agreed with us," the PTI leader said.

He added that the Islamabad IG, upon asking, said that the masked people were not theirs.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that the production orders do not require a written application, hoping they would be issued soon.

"A written request is not required after the speaker's ruling and a production order is our right," the party chief added.

Gohar further told the speaker that they want the Parliament and the political forces to be strong.

Speaking about the rally, Barrister Gohar said that the rally was an excuse and the target was the party members. "We have always stressed negotiations and finding a way out for the sake of the country and democracy.

Parliament attack 'unjustified, highly condemnable'

Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai told Speaker Ayaz that he stands with him about the need for ensuring the Parliament’s supremacy and keeping the institutions with their constitutional ambits.

“We are with you in upholding the supremacy of the Constitution, strengthening parliament and keeping every institution within the purview of the Constitution,” he said, during his speech in the NA.

Achakzai added that the developments that unfolded during PTI’s political event do not mandate an attack on the Parliament House.

“It is unacceptable to use Ali Amin Gandapur's words as an excuse to attack parliament,” he said, adding that the attack was unjustified and highly condemnable.