An image of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. — APP/File

Marking Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's 76th death anniversary on Wednesday, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated the importance of Jinnah's guidance for the nation's prosperity.

In his message on the death anniversary of the country's founder, which is annually observed on September 11, President Zardari emphasised the significance of Jinnah's principles of "unity, faith and discipline" as essential for the country's development, as he called on the nation to embrace these ideals.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz urged citizens to renew their commitment to building a Pakistan characterised by peace, justice, and equal opportunities for all, aligning with Jinnah's vision.

In observance of Jinnah's death anniversary, top officials of Sindh, including Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Interior Minister Ziaul Hasan among others paid homage to Jinnah by visiting Mazar-e-Quaid (Quaid-e-Azam's mausoleum) in Karachi.

They were accompanied by Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Haider Shah, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and other provincial ministers.

The top officials recited Fatiha and the chief minister and governor of Sindh also laid a floral wreath at Jinnah's tomb.

President, PM's message

In his mesage to mark Jinnah's death anniversary, which is annually observed on September 11, the president said: "I am sure that by acting upon his (Quaid-e-Azam) teachings and advice, we can make Pakistan strong and prosperous."

Paying tribute to Jinnah, Zardari highlighted that the Pakistani nation was indebted to Qauid-e-Azam for his efforts and contribution to the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent where they could live with dignity and exercise their political, cultural, and religious rights.

Calling him a visionary leader, who united the Muslims of India under one banner, the president said: "Quaid-e-Azam's vision for Pakistan was fundamentally democratic as he firmly believed in a state where all citizens, irrespective of religion, would be equal before the law.

"Muhammad Ali Jinnah's struggle not only laid the foundation of Pakistan's democratic system but continues to influence our aspirations for parliamentary democracy and communal harmony."

He said that Jinnah had envisioned a Pakistan based on Islamic principles of democracy and socio-economic justice.

"It was due to his sheer will, hard work and successful advocacy of the cause of Muslims that the partition of India became a reality. On this day, we not only honour his efforts but also recommit ourselves to the values and ideals that he championed," the president added.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz, in his message, said that the Quaid stood out as one of the most visionary politicians and eminent statesmen in history.

He adeptly led the Freedom Movement for the Muslims of the sub-continent, establishing the world's first Islamic ideological state.

"The Freedom Movement serves as a testament to his political acumen and visionary leadership, reflecting his dedication to the principles of democracy and the rule of law," he added.

The prime minister said the Quaid's unwavering commitment to the principles of democracy, social justice, and equality laid the foundation for a nation where every citizen could aspire to thrive despite diverse cultures.

"Jinnah's emphasis on unity and faith resonates deeply within the fabric of our society, reminding us that the strength of Pakistan lies in its diversity and inclusiveness."

He further said: "While we honour his legacy, we reaffirm commitment to realising the Quaid's vision for Pakistan and addressing contemporary challenges with the determined spirit of a great nation.

"In remembering the Quaid-e-Azam, we are also reminded of our duty to the future generations. It is our responsibility to instill in them the values of integrity, hard work, and patriotism that Jinnah embodied."

"Today, let us renew our pledge to work tirelessly towards the realisation of a Pakistan that exemplifies the ideals of our Founding Father — a nation where peace prevails, justice is served, and every citizen has the opportunity to flourish," the PM concluded.