Pakistan's envoy to US presents Congressman Al Green with prestigious award

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Rizwan Saeed Sheikh (right) honoured Congressman Alexander N Green with the prestigious Sitara-i-Khidmat at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington, US on September 9, 2024. — X/@PakinUSA

Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Rizwan Saeed Sheikh presented Congressman Alexander N Green with the prestigious Sitara-i-Khidmat award during a special investiture ceremony at the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington DC, a statement released by the embassy on Monday stated.

The award recognises Green's exceptional efforts in bolstering Pakistan-US relations, advocating for Islamabad’s positive image in the US Congress, and combating Islamophobia.

The ceremony was attended by Congressman Randy Weber, Representative Henry Ceullar, former Congressman Nick Lampson, Texas State Representative Suleman Lalani, diplomats and prominent members of the Pakistani American community.

According to statement, the ambassador praised Green as "an extraordinary individual whose contributions have significantly strengthened the friendship between Pakistan and United States."

"Your tireless efforts, geared to promoting positive image of Pakistan across various forums, have certainly played a pivotal role in deepening diplomatic and economic ties between our two nations," said the ambassador.

Recalling Green's visit to Pakistan during devastating floods of 2022, the ambassador observed that the Congressman not only expressed his solidarity with the people of the country at the most difficult time, but also returned to the US Congress to passionately advocate for timely assistance.

"Your call to the wealthier nations at that point in time to step in and step up, given Pakistan's minimal contribution to the global emissions, demonstrated your genuine concern for justice and equity at the global level," Sheikh observed.



Meanwhile, Green expressed his gratitude to Pakistan's government and its people for the honour, and said that he considered the honour as a "continuation of the extension of the hand of friendship" between the two nations.

"I went to Pakistan because there was a need in Pakistan. I went because the people of Pakistan, whom I consider a part of my family, were suffering," said Green.

Additionally, Green stressed: "No wedge between us. We cannot allow it. We have too much in common and our needs for each other are too great.

He vowed to "continue to build our people to people relationships to have a lasting relationship that can make a difference for the countries that I represent and that I am eager to see again when I return to Pakistan."

Furthermore, Sheikh also lauded Green's invaluable contributions towards combating terrorism in the region and his support for significant legislative initiatives like the Pakistan Enduring Assistance and Cooperation Enhancement Act of 2009.

Sheikh said that Pakistan and the US shared "long standing relationship built on shared values, mutual respect and common ideals."

He said that the two nations, for more than seven decades, have collaborated on multiple fronts, promoting peace, advancing economic development, and addressing global challenges such as terrorism and climate change.

"The strength of our partnership lies in strong people to people connections and Congressman Al Green has played a critical role in nurturing this important bond," said the ambassador.