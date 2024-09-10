PM Shehbaz stresses need for political stability, continuity of policies

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses at the dinner hosted in honour of the parliamentarians of coalition parties of the government on September 9, 2024. — PID

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stressed the need for political stability and continuity of policies in the country.



The prime minister expressed these views while addressing a dinner hosted in the honor of parliamentarians from the coalition parties in Islamabad on Monday night.

Speaking on the occassion, the PM strongly condemned the “inappropriate language” used at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) power show in Islamabad on Sunday.

A day earlier, the Imran Khan-founded PTI staged a much-hyped power show featuring fiery speeches in Islamabad. During the rally, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister reportedly used foul language against his opponents. He also used derogatory remarks about his Punjab counterpart.



Besides targeting his opponents, the provincial chief executive at the much-hyped Sunday’s power show also hurled allegations at journalists, calling them “sellouts and brokers” without sharing evidence.

The prime minister said that everybody should have to get together to steer the country out of the economic quagmire.

He said terrorism had almost been eliminated from the country under the leadership of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, but unfortunately, it was resurging in some parts of the country. He, however, vowed to uproot the menace again.

PM Shehbaz highlighted the slowdown in inflation to 9.6% in August 2024, citing it as a testament to the government’s effective economic measures.

“The economic experts are forecasting further decline in the inflation rate during the current month which is a good news for the nation”, he said, recalling that in 2018, they had left the government with a single digit inflation rate.

The prime minister attributed the economic progress to the efforts initiated by his last government in April 2022, to save the country from default. The economic team’s efforts had not only stabilised the economy but also put it on a growth trajectory.

The dinner was attended by the members of the National Assembly and the Senate belonging to the government’s allied parties.

The prime minister said that while assuming the responsibilities as “Khadim-e-Pakistan”, he had promised to the people that he would ease their problems at all costs.

Now the positive results of economic reforms had started reaching the people, he said adding that it was not possible to achieve the goal of the country’s development without making the life of the common man easier.

As regards the power tariffs, the prime minister said the government was taking measures to provide maximum relief to the low-income segments of the society.

He said that the process of right sizing and downsizing in the government offices had been started to reduce the expenditures.