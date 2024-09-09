Islamabad police arrest PTI MNA Sher Afzal Marwat

PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat is seen seated in his office. — Screengrab via X/@sherafzalmarwat

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Sher Afzal Marwat outside the Parliament House building just a day after the embattled party staged a power show in the federal capital.



The federal capital police said PTI leaders Omar Ayub Khan and Zartaj Gul Wazir would also be taken into custody.

Marwat resisted the arrest and asked the police to show arrest warrant.

