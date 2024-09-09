Islamabad police arrest PTI MNA Sher Afzal Marwat

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Sher Afzal Marwat outside the Parliament House building just a day after the embattled party staged a power show in the federal capital.
The federal capital police said PTI leaders Omar Ayub Khan and Zartaj Gul Wazir would also be taken into custody.
Marwat resisted the arrest and asked the police to show arrest warrant.
More to follow...
"What is point of education if a girl can't be independent," says Shahzadi, who now contributes to household
Workers clash with police as deadline for rally ends
JUI-F chief changes stance over "personal gains", says KP govt spokesperson Barrister Saif
Barrister Gohar says all their allied parties will attend PTI's "historic" September 8 jalsa
Militants were involved in numerous activities against security forces, civilians, says military's media wing
“Our skies are safe and their determination and valour contribute to stronger Pakistan,” says PM