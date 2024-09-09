Karsaz accident: Lawyer of suspect challenges refusal of bail plea in drug case

View of the site after traffic accident due to overspeeding on Karsaz road in Karachi on August 19, 2024. —PPI

KARACHI: Lawyer of the Karsaz accident suspect on Monday challenged the rejection of the bail petition in the case pertaining to usage of drug.

The counsel filed a plea at the sessions court, seeking it to override the judicial magistrate's decision. The lawyer said the magistrate ignored crucial evidence in the bail plea.

It should be noted that families of the victims, including those died as well as wounded in the tragic incident on April 19 in Karachi, have forgiven the suspect. However, she is yet to be freed from the charge of using drugs.

A separate case was lodged against the suspect after methamphetamine, commonly known as crystal meth, was found in her blood and urine samples, police told Geo News on August 31.

Soon after the deadly incident, the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) had obtained the blood and urine samples of the woman, police said.

They added that the case was filed on the state's behalf against the suspect on grounds of a fresh report of the medico-legal officer (MLO).

Police had said a section pertaining to use of prohibited item had been incorporated in the case.

The traces of banned substance were confirmed in the blood sample obtained from the arrested suspect, they had said.

The accident

A young woman and an elderly man were killed when the suspect’s luxury vehicle crashed into multiple vehicles near the Pakistan Maritime Museum on August 19.

The deceased and injured were brought to the JPMC for medico-legal formalities and treatment, respectively.

Those killed in the accident were identified as daughter and father, 26-year-old Aamna Arif and 60-year-old Imran Arif, while one of the injured was reportedly in critical condition.

According to law enforcement officials, the woman who caused the accident received an injury on her head and her CT scan was conducted at the JPMC.

The woman was going through the service road near Karsaz when, according to her, the car got out of control and caused the accident.

Heirs 'pardon'

Heirs of the Karsaz road accident victims on September 6 pardoned the suspect, saying they had no objection to granting them bail in the case as the mishap was not intentional.

“Matters have been settled between us and we have pardoned the suspect. We have forgiven her for Allah’s sake, who’s the most kind and most merciful,” read the affidavit submitted in the court during hearing of the suspect’s plea seeking bail.

The heirs said they had no objection to granting bail to the suspect as the accident that happened was not a deliberate murder attempt.

“We have given this no-objection certificate without any pressure and what we have said in the affidavit is absolutely correct,” the affidavit read.

On the suspect’s plea, the NOCs were presented in court by inheritors of the victims — Imran Arif’s son Usama Arif, wife and a daughter.

Suspect bailed

The additional district and sessions judge east granted the suspect bail against Rs100,000 worth of surety bond.

The court confirmed the interim bail of Danish Iqbal, the husband of the accused, as well in exchange for Rs50,000 bond.

The deceased Imran’s widow, daughter and son appeared in person as an affidavit pardoning the suspect was presented in the court on their behalf.

The complainant Imtiaz Arif, Imran’s brother, and injured persons’ lawyer were also present on this occasion.

The lawyer of the persons wounded in the accident apprised the judge that the dispute between the injured and defendants was also settled.

The suspect’s lawyer, while presenting his arguments, said the suspect was mentally ill and was undergoing treatment since August 2005.

On the question about her driving on a UK licence, the counsel affirmed she held the UK driving licence which was valid in Pakistan for six months. The lawyer also apprised the court that the deceased's heirs had pardoned the suspect for God’s sake.

Meanwhile, the complainant’s lawyer submitted the NOCs to the court.