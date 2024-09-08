President, PM express gratitude to Pakistan Navy for defence of maritime borders

An undated image of a Pakistan Navy ship. — Screengrab via YouTube/@PakistanNavy/File

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have lauded the Pakistan Navy's role and the dedication, bravery and sacrifices of its personnel for the defence of the country on the occasion of Navy Day being celebrated today to remember the naval forces' role in the 1965 war.



In their separate messages, the president and the prime minister said that the entire nation was proud of the Pakistan Navy for its readiness to defend the country's maritime borders.



The day honours the navy's role and achievements of the veterans and martyrs who fought gallantly against a much bigger adversary in the 1965 war and pays homage to operation "SOMNATH" which saw PN ships destroying key shore installations to inflict irreparable damage to the Indian side.





Lauding the naval arm of the military, President Zardari reiterated the commitment to modernise PN, saying that a strong navy was a guarantor of the country's security and prosperity.

Underscoring the navy's key role in the promotion of national defence and regional peace, he termed the sacrifices of the heroes of the navy as a beacon of light for the nation.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz said that the PN's resolute spirit and determination despite all challenges reflects their unwavering dedication to duty and passion for the country.

— X/@CMShehbaz





"I extend my heartfelt felicitations to all members of the Pakistan Navy [...] Regardless of the challenges they face, their determination and spirit remain resolute. We deeply value their service and sacrifices, and their contributions to safeguarding our maritime borders," the premier said in a post on X.

In his message, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf said that the Navy Day marks the occasion when PN struck against the enemy with absolute impunity and bravado.

"This day stands as an enduring tribute to the selfless sacrifices of our gallant officers and sailors, whose exemplary valour continues to inspire generations and inflame the spirit of patriotism across the nation," the navy chief said.

He also pointed out that operation "SOMNATH" shines as a beacon of valour, where a formidable PN Flotilla comprising seven major warships executed a daring surprise attack on the Indian Port of Dwarka.

Navy warships participate in UAE naval exercise

On the occassion, Pakistan Navy warships, Shamsheer and Haibat visited the United Arab Emirates and participated in the naval exercise "Nasl al-Bahr", the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a press release.

The warships, upon arrival in Abu Dhabi, were warmly welcomed by senior officials of the UAE Navy and Pakistani Embassy.

Important meetings were held by the mission commander with the commanding officers of PNS Shamsheer and PNS Haibat and the host's senior military leadership.

The senior officers discussed matters of mutual interest and bilateral naval cooperation between the two states, per the statement released by the military's media wing.

During their stay at the port, the ships were visited by the Assistant Minister of State for Security and Maritime Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, senior military leadership, Pakistani ambassador to UAE, Pakistani community, and students.

Upon the conclusion of the visit, naval vessels of Pakistan and UAE participated in the joint exercise "Nasl al-Bahr" to strengthen cooperation between the two forces and to improve operational readiness.