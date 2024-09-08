PM Shehbaz seeks nation’s support to ensure education for every citizen

Prime Minster Shehbaz Sharif is addressing the nation on May 27, 2022. —Screengrab/ X/ @PakPMO

ISLAMABAD: Underlining the urgency of building a bright future for country and its kids, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sought the nation’s support for the government’s efforts in promoting literacy and making sure that every citizen was educated.

In his message on the International Literacy Day, PM Shehbaz said literacy was a fundamental human and constitutional right that guaranteed the country’s prosperous future.

Literacy Day is observed every year on September 8 to remind policymakers of the critical importance of literacy. This year's theme of the day is: "Promoting multilingual education: Literacy for mutual understanding and peace".

The premier on Sunday said literacy was not merely the ability to read and write, it was a gateway to empowerment, economic opportunities, and active participation in society.

"Today, we reaffirm our commitment to advancing the education agenda, striving for a more informed and sustainable nation", he said, adding, "Education is the backbone of our society. For this purpose, we have declared an educational emergency across the country, launched an enrollment campaign for students, and initiated mid-day meals for children in schools."

To reduce the dropout rate and encourage every child to complete their education, the prime minister pointed out that the government had introduced scholarships and other incentives.

In this rapidly emerging world, developing literacy and skills in line with technology was inevitable, the prime minister said. He said the government was implementing a comprehensive plan to integrate technology into the educational system, ensuring that the youth were equipped with the necessary skills to thrive in the digital economy.

He said private sector and civil society organisations were equal partners in the government’s efforts.

"By establishing effective partnerships, we can link education with employment and self-employment opportunities, creating a stronger and more inclusive workforce," he added.