Supporters of PTI attend a celebration rally in Islamabad on July 30, 2017. — Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday gave his assent to the “Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill, 2024”, which aimed at regulating public gatherings in Islamabad, just a day before the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) much-hyped rally in the federal capital.



The bill sailed through both houses of parliament — Senate and the National Assembly (NA) earlier this week amid strong protests by the opposition PTI lawmakers.

The new bill empowers the district magistrate to regulate and ban public assemblies in the federal capital, proposing a punishment of up to three years or/and an unspecified fine to the members of an "unlawful assembly".

It also proposed that repeat offenders will be liable to imprisonment for the term that may extend to 10 years.

The bill says the ban on assembly under the proposed law would remain in force for the duration specified by the district magistrate, which may be extended if the conditions necessitating the ban persist.

“An officer-in-charge of a police station, on the instruction of the district magistrate, may command any assembly likely to disturb the public peace to disperse. It shall then be the duty of the members of such an assembly to comply and disperse accordingly,” it reads.

The Imran Khan-founded party is all set to hold its public gathering tomorrow (Sunday) — which a day earlier was relocated to an open area at the junction of the new Margalla Road, Iran Avenue, and GT Road, Sangjani.

A notification from the office of the district magistrate confirmed the change, stating: “In continuation of office letter No. 10(3)-HC(G)/2024 dated 05-09-2024, permission is granted for a public gathering/jalsa on Sept 8, 2024, at the open space located at the junction of new Margalla Avenue, Iran Avenue, and GT Road, Sangjani, Islamabad. This location is 200 meters away from the earlier notified site, as indicated on the Google Map. The routes and terms and conditions notified earlier remain unchanged.”

The district administration had granted a no-objection certificate (NOC) to former ruling party to hold jalsa on September 8.

The top leadership of the opposition party has been facing criticism from party leaders and workers for not being able to hold the public gathering in Islamabad after it abruptly cancelled its Aug 22 rally and rescheduled it for September 8 after the local administration revoked the NOC and sealed roads leading to the federal capital, citing security concerns.

PTI leaders Gohar Ali Khan and Azam Swati claimed that the gathering was postponed on instructions of party founder Imran Khan after they met the incarcerated politician at 07:00am in Adiala Jail.

However, cracks appeared within PTI after several party leaders — including Imran's sister Aleema Khan — contradicted the top leaders’ statements.

Expressing a lack of confidence in the current PTI leadership, Aleema claimed that the PTI leaders have no "real intention" of freeing the former prime minister from jail.

In a short audio clip, she also questioned why Swati paid a visit to Imran early in the morning and who instructed him to do so.

‘Jalsa already started’

Speaking to journalists today, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar said that the party’s jalsa has already started, noting that all their allied parties will attend tomorrow’s public gathering in Islamabad.

In response to a question, Gohar said he was unable to meet incarcerated party founder Imran Khan due to ongoing preparations of the rally.

The PTI chief claimed that two party workers have been arrested, requesting the district administration not to create obstacles as they have obtained NOC.

He pointed out that the rally will start tomorrow (Sunday) at 2pm, and “we will try to end it on given time”.

On the other hand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said that the "historic" September 8 jalsa will be as successful as February 8 general elections wherein the embattled party won the most NA seats.

He said that Pakistan’s economy was destroyed after "installing" those into power who "looted" the country.