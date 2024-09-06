ISLAMABAD: A public holiday has been announced by the federal government on September 17 (Tuesday) on account of the 12th Rabi ul Awal Eid Milad un Nabi.
According to an official notification, the country will celebrate the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on September 17 in the Rabi ul Awal month of 1446 Hijri.
On Wednesday, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced that the crescent for Rabi ul Awal was not sighted in the country, therefore, the Islamic month will commence from September 6 (today)
The announcement came after the moon sighting committee meeting headed by its chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad held in Islamabad.
"We didn't receive reports of moon sighting and the committee, with consensus, concluded that the month of Rabi ul Awal will commence on September 6 (Friday)," said Maulana Azad in a press conference after the meeting.
He said most parts of Pakistan experienced cloudy weather, while some areas had clear skies. However, he said no credible reports of moon sightings were received from any part of the country.
Notably, Muslims around the world celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), known as Eid Milad un Nabi, on the 12th of Rabi ul Awal — the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.
The day is marked by public processions, events and seminars shedding light on the Seerah of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
