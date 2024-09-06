Karsaz accident suspect granted pardon by victims' families

View of the site after traffic accident due to overspeeding on Karsaz road in Karachi on August 19, 2024. —PPI

KARACHI: Expressing no objection to granting the suspect of Karsaz accident bail, families of the victims on Friday pardoned the female driver, saying the mishap took place "unintentionally".

The families have prepared an affidavit in this regard that would be presented in the court at the hearing of the suspect’s bail petition today.

“Matters have been settled between us and we have pardoned the suspect. We have forgiven her for Allah’s sake, who’s the most kind and most merciful,” read the affidavit.

The heirs said they had no objection to granting bail to the suspect as the accident that happened was not a deliberate murder attempt.



“We have given this no-objection certificate without any pressure. What we have said in the affidavit is absolutely correct,” the affidavit read.

On the suspect’s plea, the no objection certificates would be presented in court by inheritors of the victims — Imran’s son Usama Arif, wife and a daughter.

The road mishap

A young woman and an elderly man were killed when the suspect’s luxury vehicle crashed into multiple vehicles near the Pakistan Maritime Museum on August 19.

The deceased and injured were brought to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medico-legal formalities and treatment, respectively.

Those killed in the accident were identified as daughter and father, 26-year-old Aamna and 60-year-old Imran, while one of the injured was reportedly in critical condition.

According to law enforcement officials, the woman who caused the accident received an injury on her head and her CT scan was conducted at the JPMC.

The woman was going through the service road near Karsaz when, according to her, the car got out of control and caused the accident.

The FIR

As per the police, the case was filed by Imtiaz Arif, brother of the deceased at the Bahadurabad police station. They said charges of culpable homicide and negligence were incorporated in the FIR.

The complainant said he received information about his brother’s accident on the phone and when he reached the JPMC he found his brother and niece dead.

He came to know that the SUV driver hit his brother’s bike from the rear, causing the accident. Another motorcyclist Abdul Salam also got injured.

Imtiaz said his brother and niece died due to the suspect's "negligence, freewheeling and speeding".

Police said since the suspect had a driving license, therefore charges of culpable homicide will be applied to her case. They said that charges of negligence and rash driving had also been added to the FIR.

Another case was lodged against the suspect involved in the Karsaz road accident after Methamphetamine, aka crystal meth, was found in her blood and urine samples, police told Geo News on August 31.

Soon after the deadly incident, the JPMC had obtained the blood and urine samples of the woman, police had said.

They had added that the case was filed on the state's behalf against the suspect on grounds of a fresh report of the medico-legal officer (MLO).

Police had said a section pertaining to use of prohibited item has been incorporated in the case as traces of banned substance were confirmed in the blood sample obtained from the arrested suspect.