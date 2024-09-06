Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir (right). —Screengrab/ Geo News/ YouTube/File

RAWALPINDI: Commending the armed forces on the occasion of the 59th Defence and Martyrs Day on Friday, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir said Pakistan was safe due to efforts of the security forces and law enforcers.

In a message on the Defence Day, the army chief said the armed forces contained the monster of terrorism through bravery and courage.

He said September 6 held a significant place in the history as the day of the country’s defence.

“On this day, the forces crushed the evil intentions of the enemy. The spirit of national unity [witnessed] on the occasion of the September war is a source of pride for us,” he said.

He said the forces, filled with spirit of national unity and solidarity, were safeguarding the borders. The courage and bravery of the forces in the battle were clearly a beacon for the future generations, he added.

COAS Munir said martyrs held high esteem for the country and the nation knew how to protect the sanctity and safety of the martyrs and their families.

“Faith, taqwa and jihad in the way of Allah are our great weapons to deal with enemies,” he said.

Speaking on the modern day demands, the army chief said the digital terrorism and fifth generation war emerged as new challenges.

“Unlike traditional terrorism, digital terrorism is more dangerous and intricate. The involvement of anti-national elements and foreign organisations has made digital terrorism more complex,” he said.

General Munir said the nation should pledge to stay united with the determination for the security and prosperity of the country, forget the differences and show exemplary unity and harmony.

“As long as we remain united, no power in the world can harm Pakistan,” he said.

Defence and Martyrs Day being observed today

Meanwhile, Defence and Martyrs Day is being observed across the country with patriotic zeal and zest to pay tribute to martyrs and Ghazis and reaffirm commitment to defend the motherland against all threats.

The day dawned with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and a 21-gun salute in provincial capitals.

Special prayers offered in the mosques for the progress and prosperity of the country, and the independence of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir from the cruel clutches of India.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) presented the guard of honour and assumed the ceremonial guard duties at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi.

It was on this day in 1965 that the Indian forces crossed the international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan but the nation foiled nefarious designs of the enemy.

Fateha and Quran Khawani will also be held for the martyrs.

It is a day of national unity and solidarity as the nation became victorious against all adversaries while strictly adhering to the national motto of Quaid’s golden principles: Faith, Unity and Discipline.

The border areas in Lahore, Sialkot and Sindh were attacked by the enemy on September 6, 1965. The battle continued till the time when the United Nations (UN) administered ceasefire was accepted by both sides on September 22, 1965.

But during the course of action, our brave soldiers had not only defended its territory but had also protected the lives and homes of thousands of civilians. Therefore, the nation pays tribute to all those national heroes who had rendered their lives in line with their duties.

On Defence Day, a number of events and military parades are held across the country to project the cutting-edge technologies of military warfare. It is a day to showcase the military strength and newly developed weaponry while remembering the national heroes.

It is also reiterated on the day that the entire Pakistani nation along with its armed forces would leave no stone unturned to protect the motherland. Pakistan and India have fought the 1965 war on the Kashmir issue but the issue has even still remained unresolved between the two countries.