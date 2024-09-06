President, PM laud ‘ever-ready’ armed forces on Defence Day

President Asif Ali Zardari (left) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — APP/Facebook/Mian Shehbaz Sharif/File

On the eve of the Defence and Martyrs’ Day of Pakistan, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid homage to Ghazis and Shuhada, who rendered immense sacrifices and bravely defended the country against external aggression.

In his message on the eve of the Defence and Martyrs’ Day of Pakistan, President Zardari said that the armed forces were vigilant and ever ready to respond to any challenge to national sovereignty and territorial integrity and also fully prepared to defeat terrorists.

The president said that Pakistan’s armed forces were provided with adequate defence equipment and possessed the desired professional skills and the will to protect the country from all challenges.

“This day is a reminder of our nation’s unwavering commitment and determination to defend its sovereignty. I pay homage to the brave sons of the soil who shattered the enemy’s dreams to harm Pakistan,” he remarked.

The president said that Pakistan sought peace and stability in the region and was committed to peaceful coexistence with all neighbours.

“However, enduring peace is only possible when the plight of the Kashmiri people is alleviated. They bear illegal subjugation and a continuous reign of terror by the Indian armed forces over the unfinished agenda of the partition of the sub-continent. The revocation of the autonomous status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmi (IIOJK) has further compounded the problem. India must adhere to the UN Security Council’s resolutions that guarantee the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination,” he commented.

President Zardari said that Pakistan was facing many threats and security challenges and hostile countries were bent upon harming it by supporting anti-Pakistan elements to carry out terror activities in the country.

“In the face of these challenges, our armed forces and law enforcement agencies are fully prepared to defeat terrorists. We stand behind our security forces to stamp out the menace of terrorism,” he reiterated.

He said the nation commemorated the will, determination, sense of patriotism and spirit of its valiant sons while committing its unwavering support to the armed forces in the fulfilment of the sacred task of defending the country.

‘Kashmir is the unfinished agenda of partition’

In his separate message, PM Shehbaz said Pakistan commemorates a pivotal moment in its history, Defence and Martyrs Day, honoring the unwavering courage and ultimate sacrifices of its brave armed forces who repelled India’s aggression in 1965.

“Fifty-nine years on, the Armed Forces of Pakistan unceasingly show the same ever-ready state of alertness, professional excellence and war preparedness while up-keeping the ‘Spirit of September’ that has become a symbol of resistance and resilience,” the PM added.

He said the September 6 marks a significant day in the history of Pakistan. “Every year on this day, the Pakistani nation observes “Defence & Martyrs Day” in a befitting manner. Together we pay rich tributes to the valiant sons of soil and brave heroes of our armed forces who fearlessly fought, and defeated India that attacked our motherland across the international border on 6 September 1965,” he added.

Despite their numerical advantage, the prime minister said the enemy designs were thwarted by the valiant armed forces and were handed an unforgettable defeat, on all fronts.

“The courage and dedication of our soldiers coupled with preparedness of the armed forces ensure that we live in a free and sovereign country. We salute the families of Shuhada, whose immense resilience and strength continues to inspire us to commit to the defence of the country,” he said adding “Our armed forces, equipped with modern day combat capability, are constantly enhancing their prowess to defend our territorial integrity and sovereign identity”.

He stressed that the government believes in dialogue over conflict and in cooperation over confrontation. “Our aim is to create an environment where all nations can prosper, and address issues like poverty, health, and education.”

Unfortunately, he said non-resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is hampering the pace of positive development in the region. Kashmir is the unfinished agenda of partition that needs immediate settlement as per the aspirations of the people of Kashmir and according to the relevant UN Security Council resolutions through an impartial plebiscite. At the same time, roots of terrorism stemming from our neighbors need to be curbed in our common interest.

“I bring to you a message of hope and resolve on this day. Remember, our past is a testament to our ability to overcome adversity. Each time, we have emerged stronger, battle-hardened. On this day, we must draw upon the same spirit of resilience that has always defined us. Azm-e-Istehkam under revised National Action Plan is meant to root out both physical and digital terrorism, once and for all. It is important that we join hands and pave a way to prosperous Pakistan,” the prime minister added.

As regards, situation in Palestine, the prime minister said Pakistan stands firmly with the people of Palestine. “We will continue to raise the issue on all global platforms. The Palestinian people have shown incredible courage in their long struggle against Israeli occupation. We urge the international community to ensure the protection of Palestinian Citizens and stop genocide of innocent Muslims in Gaza,” he added.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the souls of the martyrs and provide strength and patience to the families. “Let’s draw inspiration from them to defend and build Pakistan with the same Spirit of September, and touch the heights of glory, God willing.”