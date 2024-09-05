PM Shehbaz Sharif attends the concluding session of Army War Game in Rawalpindi on September 5, 2024. — ISPR

While attending the concluding session of the Army War Game in Rawalpindi on Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended the innovative employment concepts and structural reforms of the armed forces aimed at enhancing the deterrence regime.



The premier was given comprehensive briefing on the recently concluded wargame and operational readiness of the Pakistan Army across the full spectrum of threat, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir and senior military officials were in attendance.

PM Shehbaz expressed his complete satisfaction on the operational preparedness of the Pakistan Army, acknowledging the pivotal role of the armed forces in maintaining strategic stability in the region and preserving the delicate balance of power essential for peace in nuclearised South Asia.

He commended the innovative employment concepts and structural reforms aimed at enhancing the deterrence regime which will ensure the imposition of retributive cost on any adversary in the event of aggression.

The military leadership reaffirmed their unwavering resolve to safeguard the national sovereignty and territorial integrity at all cost, as per the military's media wing.

It was reiterated that the Pakistan Army remains fully cognisant of the prevailing security challenges and will continue to enhance its capabilities to thwart any aggressive designs against Pakistan, it concluded.