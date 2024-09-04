Verdict reserved on Bushra Bibi's acquittal plea in £190m case

PTI founder Imran Khan with his wife Bushra Bibi arrive to appear at the high court in Lahore on May 15, 2023. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: After parties in the £190 million settlement case concluded their arguments, an accountability court on Wednesday reserved verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi's plea challenging her conviction in the corruption reference.



The incarcerated former premier and his wife are accused of causing billions of rupees loss to the national exchequer in a case also involving a property tycoon.



Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana will announce the verdict on Bushra's plea tomorrow (Thursday) after the parties in the case concluded their arguments.

The couple was produced at makeshift court room setup in Adiala Jail owing to security reasons in today's hearing, however, cross-examination of the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) investigation officer was not conducted due to the absence of the PTI founder's lawyer.

Bushra's counsel Usman Riaz Gul gave arguments on her acquittal plea. The anti-corruption watchdog opposed the former first lady's acquittal petition in the case.



Subsequently, the judge declared a request to initiate contempt proceedings against the NAB chairman "ineffective" due to the arguments raised by the prosecution and the defence on the acquittal plea.



More to follow...

