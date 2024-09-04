‘Balochistan attacks’: US reaffirms support to Pakistan in fight against terrorism

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller speaks during a press briefing on May 23, 2023 in this still. — US State Department





WASHINGTON: The US State Department’s spokesperson Matthew Miller on Tuesday strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan, which resulted in the deaths of over 50 people, including 14 security personnel.

At a news briefing, Miller said: "The US strongly condemned last week’s deadly attacks that targeted security officials and civilians, including the murder of 23 innocent civilians in Musakhail".

Last week, over 50 people, including 14 security personnel, were martyred in different terrorist attacks in Balochistan. In one of the deadliest attacks, at least 23 passengers were killed after being offloaded from passenger buses and trucks in the Musakhel.

Separately, at least 10 people, including police and Balochistan Levies personnel, were martyred in a gun attack in Kalat.

Furthermore, at least 14 brave sons of soil, including 10 security forces soldiers and four personnel of law enforcement agencies (LEAs), were martyred in clearance operations, wherein at least 21 militants were neutralised.

Responding to a question about Balochistan attacks, Miller said: “The Pakistani people have suffered greatly at the hands of violent extremist terrorists and our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those killed.”

The US and Pakistan have a shared interest in combatting threats to regional security, he said, adding that they will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism.

In response to another query about the Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, the State Department’s spokesperson said: “So what I’ll say is that we will continue to enforce our sanctions against Iran. And as a matter of course, we also advise anyone considering business deals with Iran to be aware of the potential ramifications of those deals.:

“At the same time, helping Pakistan address its energy shortage is a priority for the United States, and we continue to discuss energy security with the government of Pakistan.

Pentagon condemns Balochistan attacks

Earlier, the US Department of Defence "strongly condemned" the Balochistan attacks days after the province was marred by terror leaving dozens of civilians and security forces martyred.

Responding to a question regarding the Washington's support to Islamabad in dealing with such terrorist groups, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said she was not aware of any US involvement or assistance to Pakistan at this time.

"But if that changes, I can certainly let you know," she maintained.

"We strongly condemn any terrorist attack like that and of course our thoughts are with those who lost their lives during that attack, but I don't have anything beyond that," said Singh, addressing a press briefing at the Pentagon on Thursday.

The press secretary, when responding to another question on whether the US can help Pakistan in rooting out terrorism from that region, said that Washington is always willing to work with any nation that wants to root out a terrorist organisation.

"We have good cooperation with the Pakistani government. But in terms of these attacks, I just — I don't have anything for you other than that we, of course, condemn them," said Singh.

She maintained that the US defence department would update on any change in decisions with regards to the American government's cooperation with the Pakistani government.

What happened in Balochistan?

The recent bloodshed has resulted in a strong reaction from both the federal and provincial governments with PM Shehbaz ruling out dialogue and a "soft approach" in dealing with the enemy.