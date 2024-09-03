Karachi cops face music for posting videos on social media

The combination image shows screegrabs from the social media videos uploaded by police constables Maria (R) and Zeeshan (L). — Geo News

KARACHI: Two cops including a lady police constable were suspended for exhibiting irresponsible behaviour while on duty after their videos went viral on the internet, Geo News reported on Tuesday.



After her video of posing in front of camera on duty recently went viral, the action against Lady Police Constable Maria Gill was taken and drew South Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Asad Raza's attention.

The lady cop was posted at the Gizri Police Station.

Similarly, a video of Constable Zeeshan, which was uploaded online in 2023 also went viral on social media recently, triggering action against him.

City Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Arif Aziz took notice of the matter and directed Constable Zeeshan to report to the City SSP office.



The suspended young policeman, who was posted at Baghdadi Police Station, was seen posing with his pistol in uniform.

"Police constable Zeeshan uploaded the video on TikTok in 2023," the City SSP said.

"No officer will be allowed to play with or display weapons [in videos]," he added.

In view of discipline and work ethics, the authorities took action against the two police constables laying importance on professionalism, especially during duty.

Expressing disappointment over the videos by the constables, the Sindh inspector general of police (IGP) emphasised that the police is a professional institution and directed other police officials that no one is allowed to engage in such irresponsible acts.

He warned that any police personnel found posing with their weapons and uploading these videos or images will be suspended and a departmental action will be carried out against them.

It may be noted that the government earlier in the day issued directives barring all public servants from using social media without permission to prevent disclosure of official information and documents.

According to an office memorandum issued by the Establishment Division, government employees have been legally bound to adhere to the instruction under the Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1964.

In the wake of the order, government servants will no longer be allowed to use any social media application without permission.