Govt 'bars' public servants from using social media

The government Tuesday issued directives barring all public servants from using social media without permission to prevent disclosure of official information and documents.

According to an office memorandum issued by the Establishment Division, government employees have been legally bound to adhere to the instruction under the Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1964.

In the wake of the order, government servants will no longer be allowed to use any social media application without permission.

"Government employees cannot express opinions or facts that affect the reputation of the government," read the memorandum, adding that employees are not allowed to speak against government policy, decisions, national sovereignty and dignity.

It added that public servants cannot express their opinions or rhetoric on social media without permission, while strict action will be taken against them for violating the instructions.

The memorandum stated that a government servant cannot share official documents and information with unrelated persons.

It maintained that employees cannot speak to the media in a way that affects relations with other countries.

"Civil servants have often been seen debating on social media. The guidelines are not intended to ban the positive use of social media," it read.

The memorandum also urged institutions to monitor their social media platforms to remove objectionable content.

"Government servants of all services and groups are bound to follow the instructions. Violation may lead to misconduct proceedings against the employees concerned," it maintained, directing federal secretaries, additional secretaries, heads of departments, and chief secretaries to execute the memorandum.